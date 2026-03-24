It’s All There Waiting for You: Between Disco and Self-Discovery  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles’ fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., is finally ours, after years of waiting and wondering what he had been up to. After disappearing from the public eye following the end of Love On Tour in 2023 (aside from the occasional random moment, like running the Berlin Marathon), the anticipation only grew stronger. At the time, it almost felt surreal to see him pop up in such an unexpected way. Like many fans, I remember laughing at the idea that he was doing “anything but going back into the studio,” but something was intriguing about his time away. That sense of curiosity and exploration perfectly sets the scene for KISSCO, an album that proves once again Styles cannot be confined by label, genre, or expectations. It’s experimental and full of life, but as someone who knows his music inside and out, this album feels so him.

The Gap

The four-year gap between albums doesn’t feel like a total absence; it feels deliberate. Listening to KISSCO, it’s clear that Styles wasn’t stepping away from music; he was stepping deeper into himself. In a discussion with Tom Power for his podcast, Q With Tom Power, Styles said, “If I kept saying no to everything, I’m just going to shut myself off to the world.” This idea stuck with me. It’s such a simple concept but hearing it framed along with this album made me reflect on how often I choose comfort over opportunity, and how much richer life feels when you stay open.

Harry Styles Harrys House Columbia Records

“Aperture”

“Aperture,” the album’s lead single, is about opening up to new experiences and finding joy within the connections you have with other people. For example, these lyrics really highlight how opening up to new experiences can bring you to people and things you otherwise wouldn’t have or know. “It’s you know what you don’t / Aperture lets the light in / We belong together.” If you disregard that voice in your head that wants to say no and keep you in your comfort zone, you can find the light you’ve been missing in life.

“Are You Listening Yet?”

As the album unfolds, it becomes less about connecting with others and more about honesty with yourself. Personally, “Are You Listening Yet?” stood out immediately. Its repetitive, urgent phrasing is almost like a thought that refuses to leave your mind. The question of “are you listening?” feels uncomfortable in the best way. It made me reflect on how often I ignore my own instincts, letting comfort dictate my choices rather than curiosity or intention.

My Favorite

This reflection continues in my personal favorite on the album, “Season 2 Weight Loss,” where Styles examines the uncertainty that comes after personal growth. In an interview with Zane Lowe, he describes the fear of whether people will still accept you once you’ve changed. Change is often framed as positive, but the vulnerability that comes with being someone new and wondering if the world will accept it is hardly acknowledged.

Not Just Heavy

Even with these heavier themes, the album never feels weighed down. Tracks like “Pop” and “Dance No More” provide a release that is as important as the introspection. “Dance No More” comes from a moment in Berlin when Styles felt completely free dancing in a club, lost among strangers but still present. Looking deeper, I thought about the moments when music allows everything else to fade away, even if only for a few minutes. It reminded me why I fall in love with music repeatedly.

“Carla’s Song”

“Carla’s Song” ties the album together. Inspired by his friend Carla, hearing Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel for the first time. Styles said, “Watching her discover something, and watching music come into her life and cross the barriers of time and culture. I watched as she discovered something magical, and it reminded me of why I wanted to touch music and be a part of music in some way in the first place.” “Carla’s Song” is another favorite of mine. There are songs that I’ve carried with me for years, and getting to see someone else discover them for the first time is heartwarming.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

It also made me reflect on my own life. Music has a way of anchoring us. I can recall specific songs that immediately transport me to pivotal moments in my life. KISSCO captures that feeling it’s not just Styles’ journey, but also a space for listeners to find themselves within it.

By the end of the album, the message is simple yet lasting. As Styles sings in “Carla’s Song,” “It’s all waiting there for you.” Listening to it, I found myself believing in that. Not just about music, but also about life itself. Opportunities, experiences, and connections are waiting, and sometimes, all it takes is saying “yes.”