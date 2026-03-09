Dance All The Time, Cry, Occasionally

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles 4 was finally at midnight. The release of HS4 feels like a fever dream we finally woke up into. After the suspense of the Love On Tour love letter video during winter break, hearing the opening notes of “Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally” felt unreal. This album is a huge departure from his previous three albums. It is clear that Harry’s mindset here was different from the emotionally heavy Fine Line and was more about a communal high energy. While people who went to early listening parties tried to compare it to anything he had previously released, the only parallel I can draw is Pop being Cinema’s little sister, the soul of this album is entirely its own.

Surprisingly, the most unexpected element for me was the familiar spirit of One Direction. It isn’t that any of the songs sound like a boy band track from 2013, but rather it carries the same fun energy. It’s the sound of someone who is finally comfortable in their artistic voice rather than needing to prove their artistry through a song fans would find relatable.

I know nobody is asking for this but this is my official ranked list of the songs of HS4 after 14 hours of not listening to anything else:

Coming Up Roses American Girls Taste Back Carla’s Song Dance No More Ready, Steady, Go! Paint By Numbers Pop The Waiting Game Season 2 Weight Loss Are You Listening Yet? Aperture

I just want to talk about one song, and that is my number one. I have never been a crier when it comes to songs but for some reason Coming Up Roses makes me tear up every time I hear it. It is cinematic and gut wrenching but it’s also just so beautiful in composition. Really does make me want to go hang over chasing. At least I know now what my most listened to song of 2026 will be.

As for this next tour, it is time to retire the feather boas and cowboy hats. Go for something more sparkly and fun, tinsel boas are going to be so in. Everything is going to be more maximalist, I am sensing polka dots and clashing patterns with lots of colors. This is not a show for sitting down or wearing restrictive clothing, a mandate should be sent out to wear comfortable shoes and be ready to dance. I’m thinking Puma Speedcats. The vibe is having fun and forgetting there are other people there. Even though my jealousy of not going is so real, the sheer energy of these tracks is promising a tour that will be a giant glittering arena of love, something so much more than your average concert. If you haven’t gone to a Harry show yet and this will be your first one, have so much fun and be ready to cry! I am seething with jealousy at everyone who is getting the opportunity to go as my semester abroad starts the day before his thrifty show Madison Square Garden residency (hence my high ranking of Taste Back), but enjoy it because this is something you will never forget. I am only so jealous because I know going to One Night Only for Harry’s House and Love On Tour are both experiences I have never forgotten.