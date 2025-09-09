This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the start of a new semester, and you find yourself scrolling through opportunities and searching for your community on campus. There’s so much you could join, but the thought of trying something new feels intimidating. You want to grow, to bring that vision board to life, but stepping outside of your comfort zone isn’t always easy. So, you float the idea to your circle, and they hit you back with encouragement: “Yaaasss!! Do it! It sounds like a good time.” And then the reminder: “Didn’t you say you wanted to step your game up this year?”

The truth is that new experiences aren’t just for first-semester students. Even if you’ve been here a while, you can still stretch yourself. College can get so hyper-focused on assignments, deadlines, and grades that you forget there’s a whole world of opportunities around you; there are numerous clubs, organizations, friendships, internships, and little chances to learn who you are outside of the classroom. Sometimes the biggest growth happens in the spaces that don’t fit neatly on a syllabus.

Here’s my story. I applied to TCU without knowing a single person who had ever attended, worked here, or even knew much about the university. I just knew, after touring the campus, that this was where I wanted to be. That decision reminded me of another leap I took more than twenty years ago, when I enlisted in the world’s greatest Air Force. At eighteen, I didn’t fully know what I was signing up for; I just knew I wanted to get out of my small town and step beyond my parents’ watchful eye.

I arrived at basic training with strangers who, like me, wanted to wear the same uniform. I thought I was prepared for yelling, discipline, and the mental grind. What I wasn’t prepared for? Sharing a space with three dozen women whose menstrual cycles synced up in a high-stress environment. Let’s just say that tested my patience more than any drill sergeant ever could. My eagerness led me to a career as a military police officer, where I was constantly proving myself — not just as a female in uniform, but as someone ready to protect others in the worst situations. I pushed myself further than expected, made mistakes, and took my share of disappointments. But every challenge I faced outside of my comfort zone became the foundation for growth, respect, and successes I never imagined.

That’s why I believe so strongly in stepping into the unknown. In college, stepping outside of your comfort zone might look like running for a leadership role, speaking up in class when your hand usually stays down, or signing up for an intramural sport even if you’ve never played. It could mean studying abroad, saying yes to a service trip, or just introducing yourself to the person sitting next to you in lecture. Every “yes” you give yourself creates a chance to grow in ways you don’t see right away.

So, here’s my challenge to you: write down all of the reasons you tell yourself “no.” Ball up that paper, toss it in the trash, and let it go. Imagine yourself as the number one draft pick in your own life: you’re choosing you. Say yes to your future self. Take your first step outside of your comfort zone and into your blossom era.