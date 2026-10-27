Analog Hobbies: A Better Alternative to Scrolling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming home from a long day of classes, I can be the first to admit all I want to do is climb into bed and doomscroll for hours. But mindlessly scrolling on TikTok can get boring and leave you more drained than when you started. Social media isn’t always the best way to unwind and relax. Too much time scrolling leads to negative self-images, shorter attention spans, and constantly comparing yourself to people online. Analog hobbies are screen-free activities designed to reduce technology consumption and screen time. They prioritize being present in the moment and being intentional with what you’re doing, without scrolling or digital devices. Doing these things that you enjoy and that de-stress you is a form of self-care.

Bedazzling

My personal favorite and newest obsession has been bedazzling. Something about making all my stuff shiny and glittery brings out the little girl in me. Aside from how pretty it makes everything, bedazzling can also build patience and bring a slower change of pace to a chaotic day. Focusing on something so tiny forces you to focus on one small thing at a time, encouraging you to be patient and intentional with what you’re doing.

Journaling & Scrapbooking

Journaling can be a struggle to keep up with every day, but taking a moment to write down the thoughts in your brain can help you make sense of them. It can be anything from a life-altering moment to the most mundane things you did that day. Similarly, scrapbooking is like keeping your thoughts down in a more creative way. Taping in little keepsakes can help you slow down and appreciate the little things and give you something to look back on your memories with.

It can be as big of a time commitment as you’d like.

Puzzling Books

Puzzle books like sudoku, crosswords, and word searches give your brain something to do without looking at a screen. They’re also great for your brain health, since they challenge your memory and problem-solving skills. The best part is that they’re easy to pick up and put down. You can do one page while you wait for your coffee or a whole section on a long car ride. There’s also a small but real feeling of satisfaction when you finally finish a tricky one, and you get that without getting a single notification.

Coloring

Coloring and drawing can take you back to the kindergarten days, where the biggest decision of your day was which color to use next. There are many coloring books for adults with simple or complex pictures that are meant to help slow down the brain and reduce anxiety. You can pick a really detailed design if you want to zone in, or a simple one if you just want something easy. There’s no pressure to be good at it or do it a certain way.

Baking

Baking is a more time-consuming and hands-on hobby but worth it. It’s also a good way to be creative without it feeling like a big project, since you can follow a recipe exactly or switch it up however you like. And at the end, you get something to eat, which is a pretty good reward for putting the phone down. Sharing it with family or friends is a bonus.

Brook Buchan / Spoon

Live in the Moment

At the end of the day, the little things are what make us happy. These small, simple activities calm your mind, help you relax, and remind you that fun doesn’t have to come from a screen. Giving yourself screen-free times throughout the day can significantly reduce your screen time and improve your overall mood and mental health, so you can just enjoy the moment!