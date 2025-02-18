Five Morning Rituals To Make You Feel Like That Girl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mornings—If seeing that word automatically makes you want to throw up, it’s time to switch up your morning routine rituals to help you have a good start to your day. Don’t know where to start? Don’t fear; I am here to provide helpful rituals that you can implement daily to make your mornings better.

Ritual 1: WAKING UP EARLY (at least on time)

If you hit the snooze button on your alarm ten times a day, listen up because this one is for you. Despite your pillows and mattress making you feel like you’re sleeping on cloud 9, it’s important to try waking up early so you can start making the best out of your day. People who wake up early experience an improvement in their productivity as the exposure to the sun’s glare boosts alertness. This, in turn, allows you to accomplish more tasks before other responsibilities and distractions settle in.

Having that time early in the morning when you can just take your time and not have to rush to get everything done is something that you should value and never take for granted. Even if you’re not a morning person naturally, being consistent by adding a set bedtime, putting your phone across the room, or even just thinking of an exciting reason to get up can be helpful. So, as tempting as the snooze button might look, let’s try getting out of bed early and see the difference that it can truly bring.

Ritual 2: HYDRATING

So, before we pick up the caffeine, let’s try picking up something healthier. H20. Drinking water has been known to have numerous benefits, however drinking it first thing in the morning adds some more. It helps by rehydrating your body after hours of sleep, jumpstarting your metabolism, and aiding in digestion.

To help with encouragement, try using a cute water bottle such as a Stanley or being decorative with stickers and keeping it on your bedside stand for easy access when you wake up. Now, if we want to get fancy, try some additives. Popping a lemon in your water can help with the flavor and vitamin C level intake. Or try chlorophyll, which can detox your blood and clean your intestines.

Ritual 3: Creating a SKINCARE ROUTINE

With the skin being the biggest organ in your body, they deserve respect as they do so much. Therefore, implementing a skincare routine will be the perfect gift return. Now, I know this might seem like a lot but you don’t need a 14-step routine, you can start simple. Adding a few products such as face wash, moisturizer, and sunscreen will be the right place to start and can be extremely beneficial.

Adding a skincare routine to your daily morning rituals can help remove all the built-up impurities, protect from the environment, and provide you with a more radiant appearance. Finding the right products might be a bit difficult at first, however, try using that as excitement to have a trial-and-error moment to see what works best for you.

Ritual 4: MOVING YOUR BODY (EVEN JUST A LITTLE)

Now, don’t freak out. I’m not telling you to start doing jitsu but a little movement in the morning can be extremely helpful. This can take place in the form of stretching, a few minutes of yoga, a quick jog, or even just dancing while listening to music. Scientifically, doing some movement in the morning after you wake up, can boost your mood.

So, don’t let being stiff in the mornings discourage you. It’s extremely normal. However, adding some movement will help you feel better as your blood will start flowing and your joints start getting loose. Collectively, helping you to have a great start to your day.

Ritual 5: BEING INTENTIONAL

The best part of your new morning routine will be adding intentions to your day. Waking up every day realizing there’s a purpose could help more than you know. So, start by journaling all the goals you have, manifesting a positive outcome, or even speaking affirmations to yourself in the mirror.

Starting your day with a positive mindset will help you be more focused and in control. So, just telling yourself “I am going to have a good day” can help influence your mindset by creating an optimistic outlook to help you achieve that goal you’ve set.

Final thoughts

At the end of the day, being that girl isn’t about living a perfect life. It’s about trying to change yourself for the better. So try out these rituals, and see what works for you so you can confidently step out your door each day knowing that you are HER.