With the dry air, the wind and freezing temperatures, it feels like winter sucked all the moisture and life out of my skin.

My skin is the worst during the cold seasons. I feel like I am in a constant uphill battle with it.

It’s time to combat the persistent harsh weather. As spring approaches, here are some of my holy grail products.

First, it’s always good to have a consistent skin care routine. Switching products constantly can irritate your skin and potentially make current problems worse.

I use CeraVe SA Cleanser daily. I only use it at night because washing my face in the morning causes more breakouts and dryness.

I will follow up with the CeraVe Hydrating Toner. It is light and super hydrating, and my skin always feels better when I wake up.

If my skin is dehydrated and irritated, I will use that toner and the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream. This cream is thicker and rejuvenates the skin as you sleep.

I dealt with acne a lot in high school. Sometimes I’ll still have flare-ups or spots that I want to go away.

I use CeraVe Acne Control Gel when I have these problems. I put it on before bed in large quantities or as a spot treatment. If the problem areas don’t look better by the morning, they will usually clear up within the next few days.

Other times, if it’s just one spot and not multiple, I’ll throw a Mighty Patch on the situation. You can use their original patch or invisible patch. Either one helps.

Another product I love when my skin is experiencing problems is a retinol serum. I use the CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum, which helps with post-acne marks.

In the morning, I use CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF. Wearing SPF on your face daily is vital for your skin’s health.

It doesn’t matter if it’s sunny or rainy; put on sunscreen.

I always use retinol and SPF together. These two CeraVe products significantly improved my skin.

Since the early spring weather still tends to dry out my skin, I know I need to add a few more products that moisturize my skin to the max.

I shower every day, whether I’m washing my hair or not, and I understand how important it is to moisturize the whole body. Especially in the dry weather, skin can become irritated and itchy if not properly moisturized.

Sometimes I’ll ditch the moisturizer in the warmer months, but it’s essential during the dry months.

I love using Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Lotion after the shower. It smells nice and is deeply moisturizing for my skin.

It is scented, so it might not be the best for people whose skin is sensitive to perfumes, but it works for me.

Again, I like to keep a simple routine with clean products that won’t irritate my skin. A steady routine, with simple ingredients and a couple of extras thrown in when needed, works best for me.

I’ve included all of my favorite products, but stick with whatever works best for you. Hopefully, my routine will give you some ideas or inspiration to add to your skin care regime.