How To Balance SelfCare With A Job And School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

In the hectic world of today many people are juggling school, work, and personal responsibilities.It can be pretty hard to find the correct balance between these responsibilities. Yet, it is possible to effectively handle your time and maintain your sense of health if you take the right route. Some useful advice can help you in finding a balance between work, school, and daily life:

Create a Structured Schedule

Time management is key when balancing school and work. Planning your day smoothly and ensuring you can fit in all you need to do can be made easy by an organized schedule.Use a Calendar it will literally be your best friend, whether it’s paper planners and digital calendars, like Google Calendar, they are useful tools for managing work schedules, meetings, deadlines, and classes.Take Work Hours into Consideration, remember to include pauses in your calendar before you enter your work schedule. While flexibility is essential following a set schedule will help you stay prepared and avoid stress at the last minute. Make some time for studying you have to set up specific time frames for homework or other tasks. Like a work meeting or class, this time can’t be negotiated.

Learn to Say No

Keeping a busy schedule and being productive are important but so is understanding your limitations. It is okay to decline more work or activities that don’t fit with your priorities if you are feeling overwhelmed by obligations. Saying no is about protecting your time and mental well-being, not about being harsh. Even though we think we can take on more than we can chew sometimes we don’t realize that we are creating a lot of stress on ourselves. Saying no isn’t being “mean” as you may think you just have to take into consideration if you can handle it or not.

Practice SelfCare

Burnouts can result from managing jobs and schoolwork if you’re not taking care of yourself. Prioritize your own mental health by getting enough sleep, sleep is good for maintaining focus and energy throughout the day. Take an effort to sleep for at least seven or eight hours every night. Exercising a good way for self care as well whether it’s cardio or yoga, getting regular exercise helps you stay focused and energized by lowering stress and elevating your mood. Also just a day to relax and catch up on shows, read a book, listening to music, clean etc, even though it doesn’t seem like much but you relaxing at your own speed is a form of self care. Make sure to use your downtime wisely, there are usually quiet times in your calendar that you can use smoothly, even if they appear full. These instances can be used for short tasks like going over notes, answering emails, or cleaning, whether you’re patiently awaiting a meeting to begin, running to the store, or eating lunch.

Find Support

Everything doesn’t have to be done by you alone. When you need help or guidance, ask your friends, family, coworkers, or classmates. Keeping balance can be made easier by having a support system, whether it takes the shape of studying together, sharing tasks at home, or just talking about how things are going. It’s important that you maintain lines of communication open with your teachers and at work. Don’t be afraid to reach out them if you’re feeling overwhelmed or if your schedules conflict. Professors can offer extensions or other perks if you need more time, and many employers have flexibility when it comes to work schedules. It is shown that everyone’s stress levels reduce when you are active in explaining the situation as it helps manage expectations and promote understanding.

Make Time for Fun

Lastly, make time for fun even though you’re balancing your life schedule you should make time to have a good time. It’s easy to forget the worth of downtime among all the deadlines, job plans, and responsibilities. Your mental and emotional health depends on taking time for hobbies, peacefulness, and quality time with loved ones. You will be more motivated and focused when you have time to work or study if you don’t feel guilty about scheduling time for the things that bring you happiness. Whether its self dates, going out with friends, or even taking walk, make time for things that make you happy and your enjoying your time, we should never canceled out self enjoyment. Although managing job, school, and personal responsibilities is never easy, it is doable with careful planning, organization, and self-care. You can find a balance that’s right for you and allows you to thrive in every aspect of your life by setting clear priorities, organizing your time well, and remembering to take care of yourself. It all come down to creating a sustainable pace that supports your wellbeing and goals, so continue to treat yourself with compassion as you go.