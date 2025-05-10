World Lupus Day: Here are some celebrities who shine a light on an invisible illness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

On May 10th, World Lupus Day is celebrated. This date is important because it raises awareness about one of the most serious autoimmune conditions: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). According to the Lupus Foundation of America, lupus is a chronic disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues instead of fighting infections.

Even though the cause and the cure of this illness remain unknown, these realities echo the journeys of several public figures, such as Selena Gomez, Halsey, Michael Jackson, Tiê, and Astrid Fontenelle, who have publicly shared their struggles with lupus throughout the years.

Selena Gomez

In 2013, Selena was diagnosed with lupus and has since become one of the most prominent figures raising awareness about the disease. At the time, her illness was a secret no one knew. Since her diagnosis, the singer has been through chemotherapy to manage her condition as well as a kidney transplant in 2017, due to lupus-related complications. Gomez always speaks openly about her disease and the mental health effects of living with it. Selena uses her influence to promote knowledge about her illness, self-acceptance, and body positivity.

Halsey

After years of struggling with unexplained health issues, the North American singer, Halsey, publicly revealed her diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in 2024, as well as a rare blood disorder. She shared her journey with fans through a moving Instagram post while promoting her new song “The End”, which narrates her experience living with a chronic illness. The track reflects her vulnerability and resilience, shedding light on the emotional and physical toll of lupus. Despite the challenges, Halsey continues to create and perform, using her platform to raise awareness about chronic health conditions.

Michael Jackson

In a 2009 interview with Good Morning America, Dr. Arnold Klein, who treated Michael Jackson as his dermatologist, disclosed that the singer had been diagnosed with lupus. Alongside vitiligo, this condition helped explain some of Jackson’s unique style choices, like his signature white glove and frequent use of umbrellas to shield his delicate skin from sun exposure, as both conditions can make the skin more sensitive to sunlight. Klein’s revelations clarified the medical struggles that affected Jackson over the years.

Tiê

During an interview at Globo, Brazilian singer Tiê talked about her diagnosis with lupus at age 26. She developed a high fever during a tour in Chile and stayed ill for 40 days straight, which led her to undergo an emergency lung surgery to remove a benign infectious tumor. Tiê reveals that she discovered her illness that day, after almost dying. The diagnosis became a turning point in her life and music. Facing pain and limitations, she began writing more honest and personal songs as a form of self-discovery. Tiê also lives with vitiligo, another autoimmune condition, which has shaped both her self-esteem and artistic expression.

Astrid Fontenelle

In 2012, Brazilian journalist and presenter Astrid Fontenelle was diagnosed with lupus after experiencing persistent back pain and swelling in her hands for over a year. The disease severely affected her kidneys. She had a significant weight loss and hair loss due to intensive treatment. Despite these challenges, Fontenelle returned to work shortly after hospitalization. She emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and has adapted her lifestyle to manage the disease, including taking multiple medications daily and avoiding sun exposure to prevent flare-ups.

Although the precise origin of lupus is still uncertain, elements such as hormonal changes, infections, genetic predisposition, and environmental influences – including sun exposure and specific drugs – are believed to play a role in its development. Despite the absence of a definitive cure, the illness can be controlled with appropriate healthcare and timely interventions.

The journeys of these public figures highlight the unpredictable nature of the disease, the critical role of early detection, and the resilience as well as the strength, both mental and physical, needed to navigate life with a long-term autoimmune disorder.

——————-

The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!