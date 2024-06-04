Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Halsey’s Been Diagnosed With Lupus & The Internet Is Showing Her So Much Love

Halsey has never been one to shy away from sharing details of her life with fans, and her latest update is no different.

On June 4, the singer took to social media to reveal her battle with lupus, a chronic disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. “Long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album,” the singer shared in a candid Instagram post. “it begins with The End. out now.”

Halsey shared a series of videos documenting her health battle, including a clip of her rubbing her legs as she says, “I feel like an old lady. I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth, and I’m not going to be sick, and I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my twenties in my thirties.”

Other videos show the singer undergoing treatment for her lupus, spending time in the hospital, and in the studio recording new music.

As she mentioned in her Instagram post, Halsey’s heartbreaking health update comes the same day she released her brand-new song “The End,” in which she sings about embracing love after being diagnosed with an illness.

“Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain,” she sings, later adding, “When I met you, I said I would never die / But the joke was always mine ‘cause I’m racing against time.”

This isn’t the first time Halsey has opened up about a health battle. In 2016, she revealed her endometriosis diagnosis, and in 2022, she shared on her Instagram Story that her body was “rebelling against” her, as a result of various health struggles following the birth of her son in 2021.

In addition to her endometriosis, Halsey has also battled Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS.

Since sharing her lupus diagnosis, Halsey has received a ton of support from fans on X/Twitter. While social media is known for being a dark place at times, fans are certainly rallying behind Halsey to show her a ton of love during her health battle.

Hopefully, this serves as a quick little reminder that celebs are people too and we should all be kind to them because we really don’t know what they’re going through in their day-to-day.

Here’s to hoping Halsey gets well soon!

