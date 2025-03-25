“I Said I Love You First” – A love story by Selena and Benny

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new album I Said I Love You First by the singer and producer Selena Gomez, in collaboration with her fiancé and fellow music producer Benny Blanco, is unlike anything fans have seen before. The passionate couple is bringing their chemistry to the studio as they share their love story in I Said I Love You First.

Released last Friday (21), this is one of the most anticipated releases in international pop for 2025. However, even before its release, the artist couple shared snippets and even a countdown for the album on platforms like Spotify and YouTube, sparking the curiosity of their legion of fans.

about the artists

In addition to being a singer and producer, Selena Marie Gomez is an actress, songwriter, voice actress, and businesswoman. Her music career includes the release of three solo studio albums that debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart. But that’s not all that matters, after all, winning a Billboard Hot 100 number 1 single (“Lose You to Love Me”), an American Music Award, a Cannes Festival Award and 2 MTV Video Music Awards, gives us selenators high expectations for new albums and releases. With her debut in 2002, the now 32 year-old explored different styles of pop music, R&B, and reggaeton.

Benjamin Joseph Levin, also known as Benny Blanco, is a music producer and songwriter known for his work in pop and electronic music since the 2000s. He has collaborated with major names in the music industry such as Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber.

Blanco has been nominated multiple times for the Grammy Awards and won the award for Best Dance Recording in 2019 as the producer of Camila Cabello‘s song “Havana”. He has also been recognized at the Billboard Music Awards and has won five awards from BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.), one of the world’s largest copyright organizations.

This is Gomez’s fourth studio album and Blanco’s second. The couple had already collaborated before being more than friends, when Selena released her second studio album, Revival (2015). They also worked together on the single “I Can’t Get Enough” (2019), which featured artists Tainy and J Balvin.

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship began in June 2023, and their engagement was announced in December 2024. I Said I Love You First shows the couple’s love story, from before they met and fell in love to their aspirations for what the future holds for them.

About the album

On February 13, 2025, a day before the American Valentine’s Day, “Scared of Loving You” was released as the first promotional single, accompanied by its music video. It is a soft ballad written in collaboration with Finneas O’Connell. Following this came “Sunset Blvd”, the second promotional single, on March 14, 2025 and “Call Me When You Break Up” ft. Gracie Abrams, considered the album’s main single, released on February 20, 2025.

Another single from the album is “Younger and Hotter Than Me”. The tracks follow along with features such as J Balvin on the already released track “I Can’t Get Enough” and other familiar names including The Marías, GloRilla and Tainy.The album has a total duration of 34:38 minutes and 14 songs.

https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/5v7xYJyke25Nmt3l2R7YkR?si=2xLsez7NRaCroWxKVhvsDA

All tracks were released with Youtube music videos that gathered flashes of the couple’s loving life and a variety of stylish and colorful outfits worn by Selena.

The album’s narrative is about being in a process of dealing with old scars and finding somebody to love. Through the songs, Selena delves into past relationships, current fears and trust issues, singing about her past experiences, how she is still sorting out how to deal with love in its most pure form and how to be someone else’s favorite girl.

WHat do you mean, selena?

Taste aside, personally, after listening track by track and giving it a minute or two to sink the melodies, lyrics and ideas in, I didn’t see much cohesion in the album. It’s a true heartbreaker to say this as a long-time fan of Gomez’s work.

I did understand the ideas she wanted to convey, I just don’t know if those ideas are connected with each other, as they used to be in past albums. For me, it’s kind of random, foreign if you will, to mix an electronic song followed by a sad ballad, only one song in Spanish, and a random “Love Yourself” note on ‘Do You Wanna Be Perfect’’?

Sorry Selena, it’s just not my favorite work of yours! Coming from a woman who had all the stages in 2017, it’s at least a situation to reflect on. Maybe that’s her way to make a comeback to the music scenario, after feeling pressured a bit too much in the area and being more focused on her successful cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. But no pressure Selena, we’re still gonna be supporting you!

I said I Love you first is out now and available on all music streaming platforms. Go check it out and see it for yourself ;)

