Wicked Première in São Paulo: highlights from the event

The Wicked: For Good World Tour began last Tuesday, November 4, in São Paulo. The Brazilian city was chosen to kick off the series of film premières taking place around the world. The promotional events for Wicked: Part II include appearances by part of the cast and the film’s director, Jon M. Chu. In addition to the presence of the artists, the new movie is screened during the event.

The event took place at the new Suhai Music Hall concert venue, and in addition to invited guests, it featured a Yellow Carpet (known as a Red Carpet at other premières) open to the general public.

Public event

The attendance of the two lead actresses, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with actor Jonathan Bailey and director Jon M. Chu, had been confirmed. The main fan portals for Wicked and the confirmed actors organized initiatives to bring the most dedicated fans to the event.

Even so, many fans who didn’t got invitations through those “fan actions” showed up at the première, even without knowing whether they would have any access to the event or the cast. Several admirers spent the entire day in line in anticipation, and some even spent the night outside the venue. Most of those waiting were anxious to see the singer and actress Ariana Grande, who hasn’t been in Brazil for over eight years.

VAMOS VER ARIANA SIM pic.twitter.com/YFhu9QBFbO — kauan (@modoariana) November 3, 2025

Issues with Ariana Grande’s attendance

However, due to unexpected issues with her flight, Ariana Grande canceled her appearance at the event during the night before it took place. The cancellation caused outrage among many fans, both those who had been invited and those who were waiting in line hoping to see the Yellow Carpet. Many people who had already been waiting returned home, and some who planned to go later decided not to.

The fans frustration went beyond the singer’s absence. Many had traveled from other states only hoping to see her. That was the case for Milena, 23, who traveled from Niterói (RJ) to São Paulo. “Although I really love Wicked, the main reason I went to the event was Ariana. I’ve been a huge fan of hers since 2012. I was really sad and didn’t quite understand the situation. But I didn’t think about giving up on the event.”

Ariana’s statement

Ariana made a statement a few hours after confirming she would no longer travel to Brazil. She was receiving backlash from many fans and asked them not to wish harm upon her or the other actors.

Even with Ariana Grande’s absence, fans remained enthusiastic and enjoyed the event as best as they could. Actors Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, along with director Jon M. Chu, were warmly welcomed and cheered by the audience throughout the event.

Before the screening of the film, guests were shown a video message from Ariana, in which she promised to make it up to her Brazilian fans.

Fans experience

The experience of fans without invitations was very different from that of invited guests. Most were hoping to get autographs from the actors or at least have a closer interaction. That didn’t happen, as the cast stayed in the restricted area reserved for invited fans and the press. The general public could see the film’s team from a bit farther away during a brief onstage presentation and talk.

Milena, who didn’t had an invitation and went in hopes of joining the event, shared her experience: “The setup for those who weren’t invited was poor. But even so, I really enjoyed seeing the cast and feeling the fans energy.” She also emphasized that it was the fans who organized most of the logistics for the non-invited attendees, and if the fanbase hadn’t taken that initiative, the lack of misinformation would’ve made the experience quite distressing.

In addition to the cast, the event featured a performance by the samba school Mangueira, which performed both in the public and private sections of the celebration. Myra Ruiz and Fabi Bang, who plays the leading characters (Elphaba and Glinda) in the Brazilian stage version of Wicked since 2016, were also in attendance. The actresses are also the voices of the protagonists in the films. Larissa Manoela and Jeniffer Nascimento hosted the event, interviewing both the film’s cast and the Brazilian actresses.

Those without invitations were still able to watch these performances along with the invited guests. After the public portion ended, those with tickets entered the indoor area for exclusive performances and conversations, as well as the screening of the film, which is set to officially première in Brazil on November 20.

During the private portion of the premiere, the singer and actress Gloria Groove, who previously played the character Madame Morrible in the Brazilian stage production, gave a brief performance. Afterwards, Gloria invited the cast and director onstage and moderated an exclusive interview with them.

Brazilian fans outrage

Actresses Myra Ruiz and Fabi Bang were prevented from taking photos with or meeting the Wicked actors and director. Although the reason for this restriction was not disclosed, Brazilian fans of the musical were outraged and criticized the event’s production.

In addition to having portrayed the leading characters in the Brazilian stage version for nearly ten years, the actresses also voiced them in Parts I and II of the film. Therefore, being denied the opportunity to meet Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Jon M. Chu sparked backlash among fans. It was expected that they would at least have some interaction with the cast, since in other Wicked premieres around the world, voice actors have had the chance to meet the film’s team.

As a show of appreciation for the artists work, during the Wicked performance on Wednesday, November 5, Myra and Fabi raised the Brazilian flag and were met with a standing ovation from the audience. The moment reinforced the affection and pride that the Brazilian public feels for the actresses who helped immortalize Wicked in the country.

