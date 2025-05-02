5 singers who have already declared their love for Brazil

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to passionate fans, huge crowds, stunning landscapes and a contagious energy that turns concerts into a whole experience, Brazil knows how to leave a mark on international artists. Over the years, many global superstars have shown the appreciation they feel over the country, not only by bringing their concerts, but also by learning Brazilian culture and even stopping by for a vacation. So here are five singers who’ve made it clear: Brazil has their hearts.

Harry Styles

During his visits to Brazil, Harry Styles has been visibly moved by the energy of Brazilian crowds. His deep affection for the country is evident—he even has the word “BRASIL!” tattooed on his thigh, a permanent reminder of the love he feels for, and receives from, the nation. In addition to the tattoo, the British singer is also known for dancing to Brazilian funk music with his fans, even if he doesn’t know all the lyrics. During the Love On Tour, held in 2022 and 2023, Harry proudly danced on stage with the Brazilian flag and attempted to sing along to “A Galera,” a song by Ivete Sangalo, during his final show in São Paulo.

He also often speaks Portuguese during his concerts—a habit that dates back to his One Direction days—using phrases like “Eu te amo,” “Estava com saudades,” or “Boa noite, galera.” These small gestures show his ongoing effort to connect with Brazilian culture. In interviews, Styles consistently expresses his love for Brazil—its people, food, breathtaking landscapes, and the vibrant, joyful atmosphere that surrounds the country. It’s only fair to say that the relationship between Harry and Brazil is a long-standing love story, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.

Rihanna

When Rihanna lands in Brazil, it is going to be for sure a full cultural moment. From her electrifying and memorable performance at Rock in Rio, where she waved proudly the Brazilian flag, to quietly funding a women’s community soccer tournament in the Complexo do Alemão, where she handed out jerseys to the players, Riri has always shown her passion toward the Brazilian people through heartfelt actions. She’s been spotted living like a true Brazilian as she soaked up sunsets at Ipanema, danced in private Carnival rehearsals and even shopped from local artisans in Salvador. She also mentioned her love for Brazilian food in interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, as she was seen trying moqueca, pão de queijo and many other dishes.

Also, Rihanna posed in Carnival inspired rooftop fashion shoots for Vogue Brasil, where she rocked colorful feathers and a full Carnival vibe with the Rio de Janeiro favelas as the backdrop. This resumes that she was celebrating the beauty of Brazil’s culture, since Carnaval is its main symbol. At last, Riri has said publicly that she wants to expand her brand Fenty Beauty even more in Brazil. She already has hosted pop-ups in São Paulo and rumor has it that she intends to launch a Carnival inspired makeup palette. For Brazilian fans, Rihanna isn’t just another superstar, but a person who sees and celebrates and embraces the real essence of Brazil.

Nova outtake da Rihanna para a Vogue Brasil 2014 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/pnhkvn5HWa — Rihanna Online (@RihannaOnlineBR) August 22, 2023

Shawn Mendes

When it comes to international artists who have a deep and genuine connection with Brazil, Shawn Mendes is definitely one to stand out. Since his first visit to the country in 2017, when he became the youngest artist to perform on the main stage of Rock in Rio, Shawn has made it clear that his love for Brazil is real. That same year, the Canadian visited famous spots of Rio de Janeiro, such as Christ the Redeemer, in addition to surprising a fan on the TV show Caldeirão do Hulk, hosted by Luciano Hulk, with the arrival of Shawn Mendes.

The Tour in 2019 and the cancellation of the second scheduled concert that came due to vocal cord issues, Shawn expressed through messages how sorry he felt about it. As the fans kept showing their warmth and support towards him, the singer wrote “Look Up At The Stars”, a song that took inspiration from a difficult moment overcome by the love he received from the country.

But what really reveals the actual fondness he has for Brazil is the fact that, in 2024, Shawn decided to make his great comeback to the music scenario by perfoming in that year’s Rock in Rio. He surprised the audience by making a cover of “Mas que Nada” by Sérgio Mendes, demonstrating admiration for Brazilian culture. Less than a year later, the Canadian came back to Brazil for the Lollapalooza festival, where he performed his new album, named Shawn. He is an example of someone who appreciates Brazil for its entirety: by learning Portuguese words, wearing the Brazilian flag with pride, reaffirming his love for the country and his passion for the fans through interviews or social media. He is truly a Brazilian by heart.

Beyoncé

Having one of the loudest and most passionate crowds, Beyoncé’s connection with Brazil goes far beyond the stage: she shares a deep bond with the country. First of all, she has never hidden Brazil’s deep African roots, as she embraced the culture in meaningful ways, such as visiting the Candomblé temples in Bahia to incorporate elements of samba and capoeira into her shows. She even invited Brazilian dancers to join her on stage, demonstrating the admiration she feels for the culture she just learned. Besides the fact that she is always stunned by how loud the Brazilian audience is, she constantly addresses it as one of the most powerful energies she’s ever felt.

In 2023, at the Club Renaissance event in Salvador, that coincidentally happened during the Brazilian premiere of her documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the singer expressed her adoration and gratitude towards the support she received from Brazilian fans, stating in her speech “I came because I love you so much. It was very important for me to be here, right here, in Bahia […] Thank you for all of your support for so many years. There’s nobody like y’all. You are one of one. Number one and the only one, Bahia!”. Beyoncé’s bond with Brazil is about respect, heritage and a share of energies that allow her to connect with the country and its people.

Coldplay

When it comes to unforgettable and magical concerts, Coldplay is the best at it. Over the years, the band has built a connection with Brazil that goes beyond the stage, as they keep coming back: in 2023, they performed multiple sold-out concerts across the country, including 10 shows in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro alone. The energy is unmatched, as they create a whole experience, full of light and intensity. Chris Martin often paused mid-show to speak in Portuguese, always reminding the crowd how much Brazil means to him. By singing parts of the song “Magic” translated into Portuguese to inviting Seu Jorge on stage, he reveals a deep respect and admiration for Brazilian culture that transcends the music scenario.

During their stay in Brazil, the band visited local public schools in São Paulo: Chris walked through the classrooms, played for the students and even shared encouraging words about how important it is to have dreams. This shows that he cares about the people, in addition to the fact that Coldplay is known for its activism. They’ve expressed support for reforestation and climate initiatives in the Amazon, promoting sustainability in their Brazil shows. Also, they always respond to the affection they receive from fans, highlighting in interviews the amount of love they feel every time they are in the country, whether performing or just enjoying the place. Time and time again Chris has made it clear his devotion to Brazil, as he stated that “Performing here is like arriving in paradise. Brazil has its own special magic. Every day here is a gift”. As Chris waves the Brazilian flag on stage, one thing is clear: his love for Brazil is real and deeply felt.

Whether it is through their music, unforgettable shows, heartfelt tributes or enjoying the landscapes, these artists keep showing us that their admiration for Brazil is genuine. The country’s contagious energy, passionate crowds and rich culture never fail to make them fall in love with Brazil, as they constantly remind us of it. For them, it is more than just a tour stop – it’s a place that connects them deeply to their fans. It is no secret that Brazil is known for having the best energy in the world and they just proved us that.

