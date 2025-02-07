The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since “Wicked” came out in late November, I have been enraptured by the performance of Elphaba by Cynthia Ervio. So has the world.

I can’t remember the last time I have seen a piece of media unite people of all walks of life such as this movie did. I don’t know if in my lifetime that I can recall if it has ever really happened.

The undeniable magic of this movie doesn’t lie in the beautiful sets and costumes, or even in Jonathan Bailey’s charming disposition.

It lies within the bond that Ariana and Cynthia created and the hope they shared for all that defying gravity really is possible.

It lies within the permission that Cynthia gives us to be wholly and entirely ourselves and that you can hold passion and grace at the same time, both in her green verdigris and in her stead true self.

Cynthia has mentioned herself how she sees parts of herself in every role she takes, most notably, Celie Johnson in “The Color Purple”, Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”, and of course, our Elphie in “Wicked”.

By Cynthia pouring herself so devoutly into every role she takes, especially emotionally, it creates a bond between this entwined version of herself and the character, and the audience.

It leads us to say things like “our Elphie”, because I think sometimes, we can all empathize with Elphaba in small ways and large ones. But more importantly, this film allows and creates (or holds) a space for those who see themselves in Cynthia, that can now utilize this space she has created and step into that light.

My social media has been filled since November with wickedly talented young black girls letting their heart run through the lyrics of “The Wizard and I”, “I’m Not That Girl”, and “Defying Gravity”. The passion and depth these girls carry can rival that of those who have been famous for years.

Cynthia has transformed spaces where young girls who see themselves within her can use her passion and intermingle it with their own to create their own light. Their own mark on the world and treat it with strength, grace, humility, and joy, just as Cynthia does.



As I stated before, I have never seen such a profound impact on such a wide range of people as Wicked. I am joyous as I am that the world could collectively breathe, laugh, and cry for a minute in unison. I am even more ecstatic for those who now know that even though Elphie sings “I’m Not That Girl”, they are, have always been, and will always be that girl.