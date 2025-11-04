Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Ticketmaster War

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you win the Ticketmaster war for Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tickets? I certainly did, but I know a lot of people who did not. I know a lot of my friends and family who did not get tickets. There were 100 thousand to 1 million people in the queue. I believe that having a million people in the queue should be a huge sign to her team to consider maybe doing a stadium instead of an arena. This traffic of people on Ticketmaster has not been this insane since Taylor Swift’s

Eras Tour. For example, the venue in Inglewood, Kia Forum, where she is performing for 3 nights, has a capacity of 17,000 (51,000 for the 3 nights). To accommodate everyone in the queue, she would need to perform 60 nights at one venue. This is absolutely ridiculous.

I believe it is Ticketmaster itself that is sabotaging this tour. The number of artist presales that were allowed to be in a queue is ridiculous. If they knew the venues were smaller, the presales given out should not have exceeded the amount of the actual venue. Also, the allowance for resell is crazy. Ticketmaster allowing resales exceeding 100 times more than the face value price is crazy. Ticketmaster and its team should’ve taken down resales that go over the face value by a lot. I understand this is all business, but it ruins the experience for people who wanted to see their favorite artist. Reselling a $129 ticket for $10,000 is very unethical.

I also believe her team not pushing for a stadium is undermining the success of the tour. I understand this is a mini tour, and a stadium would have been a lot, but the demand to see Ariana Grande is there and will always be there. She is ARIANA GRANDE, one of the biggest pop stars to ever live. A stadium would allow so many people to see her live. I get that maybe this might’ve been a last-minute decision, and scheduling is what got in the way. She is performing at the O2 for 10 nights, which she could have performed at Wembley Stadium for 3 nights, and could accommodate even more people for a lesser time.

I know Ariana Grande will pull through and give more opportunities for fans to see. I do feel bad that people who are really die-hard fans lost tickets to resellers. I really hope this is a wake-up call to Ticketmaster to manage presales and resellers better for real fans.