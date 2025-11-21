Why I am so afraid of Changes?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Changes and the urge to change has always terrified me, not in the dramatic, life-or-death way, but in the quiet, lingering fear that settles in when the future feels too big to hold. While everyone talks about growth, reinvention, and fresh starts, I often find myself stuck on the possibility that everything could go wrong. Why does the unknown feel so threatening? Why do even the smallest shifts make my chest tighten as if I’m stepping into darkness?

This article is both a confession and an exploration of what it truly means to fear change, emotionally, psychologically, personally, and why so many of us feel the same way.

THE SILENT WEIGHT OF THE UNKNOWN

Change has always felt like a quiet storm to me — the type that builds slowly, almost invisibly, until suddenly everything is different. I’ve spent most of my life pretending I’m not afraid of it, as if planning every detail of the future could somehow shield me from uncertainty. But the truth is simpler and heavier: I’m scared of the unknown because it confronts me with everything I can’t control. It forces me to look at a world that is bigger than my plans, my expectations, and even my fears. And while change promises growth, it also threatens the stability I work so hard to maintain.

When we think of change, we don’t fear the action itself; we fear the space between what we know and what we haven’t lived yet. The mind fills this space with doubts, worst-case scenarios, and stories where everything goes wrong. It’s not a sign of weakness. It’s a deeply human coping mechanism, one that protects us from stepping into situations our brains perceive as unsafe simply because they’re unfamiliar.

“YOUR BRAIN WANTS SURVIVAL, NOT COMFORT”

To understand this fear more deeply, HC had a chat with Talita Freitas, a clinical psychologist who explains that our relationship with change is rooted in how the human brain operates. “The brain is designed to keep you alive, not necessarily happy,” Talita tells. “Anything outside your routine, even positive changes, activates your internal alert system. Your mind interprets the unfamiliar as a potential threat”.

According to her, this is why even small transitions can feel overwhelming. A new job, a move, the end of a relationship, or even shifting a habit forces the brain to process new information while losing the predictability it relies on as a safety net. “Change breaks the illusion of control,” she explains. “And for many people, losing that illusion creates intense anxiety.”

Talita also notes that each person responds differently depending on personality, upbringing, and emotional maturity. Some of us were raised believing stability is the only path to success, responsibility, or worth. “If you grew up associating control with safety, then any change, no matter how small, will feel threatening,” she says. “That belief alone can make every transition feel like a risk you aren’t prepared to take.”

THE FEAR OF FAILURE THAT NO ONE TALKS ABOUT

There’s another layer to this fear that doesn’t always get the visibility it deserves: the fear of getting it wrong. So many young women, especially, grow up carrying an invisible expectation of perfection, relationships that must work, careers that must flourish, futures that must align perfectly with the plans we once made. Change disrupts this illusion. It introduces possibility, but also responsibility.

If something goes wrong, we assume the blame will fall on us. This pressure creates a cycle of paralysis. We stop moving because moving means risking failure, and failure feels unforgivable. Talita said that this is incredibly common in our generation: “Self-demand is one of the biggest emotional weights I see today. When you demand perfection from yourself, you turn every change into a test, one you’re convinced you might fail.”

When we fear failure more than we desire growth, change becomes an enemy instead of an ally.

LETTING GO OF WHO YOU WERE: THE IDENTITY CRISIS BEHIND EVERY CHANGE

Even when change is good, it comes with a hidden emotional cost: letting go. Every transition demands a symbolic farewell to a version of ourselves, a phase of life, a relationship, a comfort zone. And letting go, even gently, requires grief.

Talita describes this process as “micro-grieving,” a subtle but powerful emotional shift we often don’t acknowledge. “Every change represents a loss,” she explains. “You’re not just moving toward something new; you’re leaving something familiar behind. Even if you didn’t love that stage of your life, it still gave you a sense of safety.”

Identity plays a major role in this emotional weight. When one part of our life changes, we’re forced to reinterpret who we are within that new reality. We have to rebuild routines, renegotiate expectations, adjust dreams, temper fears. It’s a deeply vulnerable process, one that demands both honesty and patience.

WHAT IF THE UNKNOWN ISN’T A THREAT, BUT A BEGINNING?

And yet, there’s something tender about the unknown. Something hopeful. The future doesn’t only hold potential disasters; it holds every possibility we’ve ever wished for. New friendships. Unexpected opportunities. Entire versions of ourselves we haven’t met yet.

Talita reminded this during our conversation: “Courage doesn’t mean you’re not afraid. Courage means you move anyway.” Her words lingered with me long after. Maybe the question isn’t why I’m so afraid of change, but what beautiful things I might be denying myself out of fear.

Change will never stop being scary. The fear may never fully go away. But maybe the goal isn’t to eliminate the fear, maybe it’s to walk beside it, one small step at a time, toward a future that is both uncertain and full of everything we haven’t discovered yet.

