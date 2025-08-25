Life after college: What to do after graduation? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we take our first steps into university, we know we are entering a whole new world, from a more mature perspective than high school, and with a different point of view. With that, we seem ready to start a new journey that defines a significant part of our life, and in fact, we start our lives for real, but what’s next?

While enjoying university life, we often find ourselves thinking about what’s to come after graduation, and that scares us, but we don’t need to have an extremely prepared future right at the end of the road.

From work to more: which paths can we follow from now on?

For sure, working is the first option that comes to mind when one thinks about life after college, which is, of course, an extremely valid thing: We study and dedicate years to becoming a great professional, and we finally have the chance to live that. But for some other people, that doesn’t seem to fit really. Students are used to believing that working is the only, the right, and most obvious open door after college, but that doesn’t apply to everyone.

Some people choose to go for an academic life, which means continuing to study and even making money for that. Research, academic projects, PhD, and teaching are some things you can do if you decide on an academic life. Your studies can change the area that you choose, and you can even give a better understanding of certain topics to new students. And, of course, going into one more graduation is always a great idea.

On the other hand, you can choose to be your boss by starting your own business in your area. Maybe a startup agency, a store, an online channel, an academic business, or even an office, leadership is one of the best options for those who dream about having a thing of their own and introducing people to their areas. Entrepreneurship is where everything starts, and it is for the brave!

But what if I’m not sure of the best option yet?

We are flooded with information and options all the time, and for some people, that works out perfectly, but some need to take a step back and think about what’s next. Having time to reflect on your new life is valid and we don’t need to run fast to know everything right at the end of college.

It’s also important to realize we don’t need to follow a single and unique path for the rest of our lives. If you don’t want to decide anything right at the moment, you still have some options to go for that can help you find out what’s right for you.

Going abroad can be a life-changing decision. Studying or volunteering can help you open your mind and see the world from a wider perspective. You can also meet new people, new stories, help others, and have a better idea of what you take part in this world and what’s next. Furthermore, it can stimulate leadership, independence, and resilience, things that matter way more in private life than any job does. And more, by learning new cultures, stories and lives, we learn precious lessons of how the world works and what we can do for it, for us, and others.

Also, you can maybe test going into another area and finding out more of future possibilities! It is never too late to discover or rediscover things, and it can be the key to your future decisions. And last, but not least, you can rest! Taking some months or even a year just to relax and silently reflect on the future, and then put all your gas on what’s coming! For some, taking time is the best vitamin and can lead to a brighter life.

At all, we don’t need to worry about already having plans, nor about doing only one thing. This is just the beginning of life, and we have time and space to think, try, and rest. Graduation itself is a door to the world, and we should know how not to freak out and enjoy this new path. And even more: We should celebrate the cycle that’s ending and whatever will come next before we worry about the future!

__________

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!