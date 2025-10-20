How Being In a Lesbian Relationship Has Affected My Other Relationships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been an out lesbian for four years now, and I’ve been with my girlfriend for two of those years. However, there’s a large difference in the way I was treated when I simply labeled myself as gay, to when I was publicly in a relationship with a woman. I figured nothing would change, certainly nothing for the worse. I was greatly mistaken. It occurred to me that although I had clarified my homosexuality multiple times to those around me, no one took me seriously until I had a girlfriend. I remember being so shocked when I told my grandmother the good news, fully expecting support, and yet I was met with a laugh. Once she realized I was serious, she told me, “I would still marry a man, right?” When I responded no, there was nothing funny left about the conversation.

It was around this time that I started to taste the reality of the rest of my life. Family members who had once been my favorite to see during the holidays treated me as if I were diseased. While taking pictures for the yearbook club at a volleyball game, I noticed my aunt and uncle, whom I hadn’t seen for a while. I was with my girlfriend, but I didn’t think much of that as I approached them to say hello. They didn’t say anything rude to me, because they didn’t say anything at all. I’ve never felt so little, standing in those bleachers. I turned to face my uncle and called his name while he pretended not to notice. I got the hint pretty fast. They were not my family, and they had never been.

Losing my friends hurt the worst. These were relationships I had created, which made the sting much worse. They didn’t fully reject me, at least not at first. I mean, these were the people who knew all of the gay things I had already been doing, so why would they feel any different now that I had a girlfriend? However, my worries shouldn’t have been focused on my friend’s judgment; it should have been on their parents. Growing up in a small town truly means zero privacy, as well as zero secrets. So, whatever lies they had been telling their parents about my identity soon crumbled when my queerness was confirmed. I wasn’t welcome at their houses anymore, and they weren’t allowed to come to mine. I know it’s not their fault that our relationship fell apart, but I always wonder how much they resisted their parents’ decision. I wonder if it was easier for them to just write it off as that. I had to let them go. It wasn’t my place to ask my best friends to disobey their parents, so I did what I do best: cut ties and move on.

The more time that passed, the more I discovered my name and the word lesbian seemed interchangeable. This label became attached to me, not a part of me. I was no longer the granddaughter who loved to write, or the niece who made honor roll, I was the lesbian. I was a completely different person to them. No matter that I was still the same to me. It was like everyone saw something that I couldn’t.

I came to realize that the bridges I burned by being myself weren’t really very strong to begin with. If a silly thing like who I love is enough for them to discard me, they had never truly loved me at all. It was a harsh truth to face, but I’ve accepted it. I have no need for those kinds of people anyway, and they don’t deserve my patience. I rebuilt my family myself, filling my circle with the people who stood by me. And I found better friends, ones that support me instead of hiding me.