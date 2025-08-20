Why “almost together” relationships has become the new normal?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The term is very common in generation Z, a mix of “situation” and “relationship”, in which the couple is close to dating but does not make the commitment. Instead of seeking solid bonds, many young people are preferring relationships without commitment and goals for the future. These are called “almost something” or “situashionship”: connections that involve affection, intimacy, and even constancy, but avoid any kind of definition.

In a situationship, people meet, connect, sometimes act like a couple, but don’t call it dating. The idea of committing to someone seems too heavy in a context where individual freedom is seen as a priority. Many young people have grown up amid instability, the speed of social media, and the value placed on self-knowledge, so for them, commitments followed by many responsibilities can sound like limitations. Instead, clinging to a situationship is the best choice. The bond may exist, but only as long as it is comfortable.

Social media also plays an important role in this transformation. Terms such as situationship spread quickly in TikTok videos, memes, and Twitter rants. What was once seen as indecision or “procrastination” is now understood as a legitimate way of relating.

Despite the excitement of the beginning and the adrenaline about “more than friends, less than lovers”, the problem is that freedom is not always mutual. Often, one of the people involved develops deeper feelings and wants something more clear, while the other backs away, and that’s when the conflicts begin. Unnamed relationships can also be directionless relationships. And when this goes on for too long, what was light becomes heavy — the “almost something”.

HOW DO I KNOW I’M IN A SITUATIONSHIP?

When relationships are not named, many things remain implied and unexplained. So here are some common characteristics of situationships:

1. There are no plans for the future;

2. There are still relationships with other people;

3. Lack of emotional responsibility;

4. Desire for attention;

5. Sometimes they act like boyfriends and girlfriends, but they are not;

In any type of emotional bond, it is essential to put your mental health and well-being first. Whether in a temporary or long-lasting relationship, honesty with yourself and the other person about what you expect and need is fundamental for the relationship to be more balanced and satisfying. Prioritizing your mental health is an important step in creating and maintaining healthy connections in all areas of life.

