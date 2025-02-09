The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

Imagine spending months (or even years) with someone, sharing your time, thoughts, maybe even your bed. Yet, when it comes to defining what you are? Crickets. No labels, no promises, just a murky middle ground that feels like a relationship…but isn’t. Enter the situationship. But what is this phenomenon, and why has it become so common, especially among Gen Z?

What Is a Situationship?

A situationship is a romantic or sexual connection without an official definition. It’s not casual dating, where you see each other every now and then and keep things light. Instead, it’s when people act like they are in a relationship and share intimate moments, but without calling themselves ‘boyfriend’ or ‘girlfriend’. They see each other over a long period of time; it’s definitely more than just friendship, even more than friends with benefits, but it’s not quite a relationship – especially because at least one person involved doesn’t actually want one. Most of all, they don’t want labels, ironically, since ‘situationship’ is a label itself, right?

How Did We Get Here?

Unlike traditional relationships, where both partners acknowledge their status, situationships occupy a grey area. Sometimes, intentionally; other times out of fear of confronting the reality of what’s going on. The rise of situationships, particularly among Gen Z, can be attributed to a combination of several social and psychological factors that shape the way modern dating functions.

One of the primary reasons is avoidance of responsibility and the fear of vulnerability. In a committed relationship, there are more rules and emotional investment, which can be scary for some. Situationships, on the other hand, offer a connection without pressures and expectations. By avoiding the responsibilities that come with defining the relationship, it is easier to keep some sort of emotional distance while still enjoying the benefits of a relationship.

Another contributing factor is the increasing desire for independence within younger generations. Gen Z in particular values freedom, self-exploration, and personal growth. The thought of settling down or committing to one person can feel restrictive, especially when the allure of exploring and making new experiences is so strong. Situationships provide a way to maintain autonomy while still connecting with someone on an intimate level.

And then, of course, the impact of technology cannot be overlooked. Dating apps and social media have revolutionized the way we meet potential partners. Where relationships once formed through mutual connections or shared experiences, today they often begin with a swipe or a casual message. The culture of instant gratification and disposable connections creates a mindset where commitment feels like an afterthought. Situationships are a natural extension of this mindset, offering convenience and quick emotional rewards.

So…Is It a Bad Thing?

While situationships may seem appealing to some, offering the freedom to connect without the pressure of commitment, they can come with their own set of challenges. One person might be perfectly content with the ambiguity, enjoying the companionship and intimacy without needing to define the relationship. But for the other, it can be a different story. They might find themselves silently yearning for clearer commitment—maybe even hoping for the relationship to evolve into something more official.

This imbalance in expectations can lead to confusion and frustration. Without an open conversation about what both people want, one person may invest more emotionally, while the other keeps things at arm’s length. The result? Mixed signals, hurt feelings, and potentially a lot of emotional baggage when one person starts to feel more deeply than the other. It’s not uncommon for someone to begin thinking, “Are we exclusive? Where is this going?” but not feel like it’s the right moment to ask.

The lack of clarity also makes it harder to understand whether you’re both on the same page. And without clear expectations, there’s no way to know if what’s happening is truly mutual or just a product of convenience. If both parties aren’t transparent and honest about their feelings, the situation can end up feeling empty or, worse, lead to resentment.

What’s Important to Keep in Mind:

In the end, while situationships can offer a sense of freedom and flexibility, they also come with the risk of emotional confusion and unmet expectations. If you’re caught in one, it’s important to take a step back and reflect on what you truly want from your connections—whether it’s the comfort of something casual or the stability of a committed relationship. Clear communication, honesty, and understanding your own desires can help avoid the emotional pitfalls that come with these gray-area relationships. After all, as much as we may try to avoid labels, knowing where you stand can make all the difference in finding genuine connection.