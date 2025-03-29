The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We hear all the time about the bad in social media. There have been countless studies performed highlighting the negative effects on mental health, addiction, cyberbullying, the spread of misinformation, and more. But, what are some good aspects we can receive from using different social media platforms?

income

Anybody who uses TikTok knows that every few videos, there is someone getting paid to promote a product. More often than not, a product on TikTok shop is often quite tempting! TikTok also has a program called “The Creator Fund” that creators can apply to and make money from views and engagement on their videos, and many make a decent amount of money from this program. Another way some may use social media for income is to promote their small businesses. For example, on Instagram Reels or TikTok, you may see people making and decorating a cake or crafting their products that you can buy in their shops or online. While not directly bringing in a ton of money from those posts, promoting alone can bring more traction to their shops, increasing sales. Earning an income on Instagram works the same way. Many promote products through sponsorships, product sales, and monetization from views.

Staying connected

Social media is a great way to stay connected with long-distance friends or family members. For example, a long-distance relationship with a partner or family member when moving away to college. This was especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic. When everybody was trapped at home, social media helped keep us together through apps like Instagram and Snapchat where we can not only text, but video chat in large groups.

building new connections

On social media, there is a wide variety of people from different cultures, backgrounds, and life stories. So, you are bound to find someone, or a group of people, similar to you that you can connect and bond with. For example, back in May 2024, I found a girl in the comment section of a TikTok who has the same rare condition that I have. We connected on Instagram, and now, we have a Snapchat and Instagram group chat with 40+ young adults and counting across six different US states and four different countries with the same thing: where we talk, bond, video chat, and share tips that worked for us. Building connections through social media, even if it is just following someone and viewing their content, can help one feel less alone in what they are going through and can even help them through it!

finding inspiration

Social media is a great place to get inspiration for almost anything! For example, I have seen tons of movie and show recommendations as well as different book recommendations to get me back into reading from both TikTok and Instagram. I packed for college and decorated my freshman year dorm room based on inspiration I got from watching dorm tour videos and “must have” lists I saw on social media. I’ve also bought clothes that I saw being promoted because I thought they were cute (they were).

News

Social media is a great resource for information and news about all sorts of things. At UConn, many different Instagram and TikTok accounts post almost daily. For example, @uconnfreebies on Instagram posts about events or pop-ups that students can attend to get something for free. Also on Instagram, @subdoguconn posts about events such as trips and movies, among others. All the UConn sports teams have their own accounts as well, where they post game times and scores. These accounts are a great resource to be in the know of what is going on around campus, so I highly recommend following them!

While we shouldn’t ignore the bad in social media, as we know there is quite a bit, we shouldn’t stray away from the good. Since we all know social media can be addicting, I suggest putting a time limit on them! This way we can get all the benefits while being productive and connecting with people in real life!