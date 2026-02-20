Who is Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Dior?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jonathan William Anderson was born in 1984 in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland. He grew up during The Troubles, the ethno-nationalist conflict that lasted nearly 30 years and ended in 1996. During that time, he often stayed in Ibiza, where his parents owned a house — an early exposure to contrasting environments that would later shape his creative sensibility.

In an interview with The Guardian, he reflected on his childhood:

“It was awful, and really confusing as a child to live through that, but it toughened me up. I don’t take anything for granted because I know that life is like a fuse.”

At 18, Anderson moved to New York to study acting at the Juilliard School but soon developed a passion for costume design instead. He later relocated to Dublin, where he secured his first fashion job at Brown Thomas department store. Shortly after, he moved to London and graduated from the London College of Fashion in 2005 — marking the real beginning of his career.

From Prada to Dior…

In 2008, Anderson began working as a visual merchandiser for Prada under Manuela Pavesi, whom he later described as the reason he entered fashion. After her death in 2015, he wrote:

“So sad to hear that Manuela Pavesi, the most incredible person I know, and the only reason that I started in fashion, died.”

Soon after, he launched his own menswear label, JW Anderson. In 2010, he received sponsorship from the British Fashion Council’s NEWGEN committee and presented his first catwalk collection at London Fashion Week.

In 2013, Donatella Versace appointed him creative director of Versus Versace, replacing Christopher Kane. That same year, he presented his first collection in New York at the Lexington Armoury.

Loewe soon recognized his talent and appointed him creative director of the Spanish house, a position he held until 2025. During this period, he was producing an extraordinary number of collections each year — six for JW Anderson, ten for Loewe, and additional collaborations with Uniqlo.

In March 2025, after 11 years at Loewe, Anderson stepped down. One month later, Vogue announced his appointment as artistic director of Dior Menswear, succeeding Kim Jones. By June, he was also named creative director of Dior’s womenswear and haute couture collections.

His debut at Paris Fashion Week in October became one of the most anticipated moments of the season. Succeeding Maria Grazia Chiuri, Anderson’s arrival was seen as a strategic move by LVMH to refresh Dior’s aesthetic and cultural relevance.

A career that inspires

Anderson has received numerous accolades from the British Fashion Council, including Emerging Talent (2012), The New Establishment Award (2013), Menswear Designer of the Year (2014), and both Menswear and Womenswear Brand of the Year (2015). He later won Accessories Designer of the Year and British Designer of the Year – Womenswear (2017). In 2015, he also became a permanent jury member of the LVMH Prize.

In 2019, he joined the board of trustees of the Victoria and Albert Museum, contributing his expertise in fashion and craftsmanship. The museum’s collection includes several of his designs, including the viral Harry Styles patchwork cardigan.

In February 2023, while still at Loewe, Anderson designed Rihanna’s red outfit for her Super Bowl halftime performance, where she revealed her second pregnancy — a moment that quickly became iconic.

Now, in 2025, Jonathan Anderson was met with overwhelming applause at his Dior Spring/Summer debut — a clear sign that expectations are high. As he once said, “I need that level of heightened-ness to make me feel like I have to continue to prove.”

_________________

The article above was edited by Giovanna Rodrigues.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!