London Fashion Week 2024: The Highlights Of This Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Fashion is more than just a way of dressing; it is a cultural and personal expression that reflects the evolution of society and trends over time. Through fashion, we can explore stylistic changes and the social and cultural transformations that shape our world.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week is an important event in the global fashion calendar. It is held twice a year, usually in February and September, and it serves as a crucial platform for fashion innovation and trends. Major designers and brands showcase their collections for the upcoming season.

The fashion week started on September 12 and ended on September 16, presenting spring/summer 2025 collections. The event celebrates its 40th anniversary and features over 200 designers on the runways with both in-person and digital shows, including Brazilian brands. That’s why we’ve gathered the four best moments from this renowned week.

Brazil: Creating Fashion for Tomorrow

The event returned for its second edition to highlight the role of Brazilian women in the national fashion scene through amazing brands such as Lenny Niemeyer, Catarina Mina, Flavia Aranha, Neriage, and Ana Watanabe.

Fashion East

Founded in 2000, Fashion East is an incubator program that supports and nurtures new talent, which has been a strong point of London Fashion Week, known for its increasing innovation.

Names like Joanna Parv, Pauline Dujancourt, and Standing Ground are part of the “NewGen” program designed for young talents that have already launched Simone Rocha and JW Anderson from Loewe.

Karoline Vitto

After walking twice with Fashion East in London and showcasing her collection in Milan, Karoline Vitto returns to London for her solo debut at Fashion Week.

For her show, Karoline continues to promote body diversity on the runway, a theme that has always been prominent in her work and has contributed to the growth of her fanbase.

Burberry

In collaboration with British artists Gary Hume, and Daniel Lee, Burberry demonstrated that the combination of fluidity and rigidity is the secret to subtle elegance.

With silk t-shirts, bows, metallic dresses, embroidery, and a variety of colors, the luxury brand closed London Fashion Week on September 16.

In conclusion, whether on the runways, in the streets, or on cinema screens, fashion continues to inspire and challenge our perceptions, offering a rich tapestry of creativity and innovation. By appreciating and understanding fashion, we celebrate not only style but also the history and identity it embodies.

——————————————

The article above was edited by Giovanna Rodrigues.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!