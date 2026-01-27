2026: The Year Of Harry Styles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you grew up as a One Direction obsessed Directioner or more recently became a fan of Harry Styles through his solo career, one thing is clear: Styles has made his return to the center of pop culture. After keeping a low profile the last few years, Styles has officially announced his return with a brand new single, upcoming album release and tour.

“Aperture” The first look at styles’ next chapter

On Jan 22, 2026, Styles released “Aperture,” the lead single for his highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,” which is set to drop on March 6, 2026.

The single was produced with Styles’ long-time collaborator Kid Harpoon. “Aperture” offered an almost atmospheric sound that hints at a more expansive artistic direction for HS4. In fact, aperture literally means a space through which light passes, an incredibly fitting metaphor for this new beginning after a quiet few years.

Fans got an early peek from Styles’ social media with teasers and a cinematic music video, sparking excitement across the community of fans. With how many waves this single alone caused, anticipation for the full album is building fast.

Album announcement: “kiss all the time. disco, OCCASIONALLY.”

Styles’ latest project, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,” represents his first full album since his 2022 Grammy-winning “Harry’s House.” Scheduled for release on March 6, 2026, the 12-track record promises a blend of dance-inspired pop, introspective lyrics and that signature flair that fans adore.

Although the official tracklist has not been publicly released yet, “Aperture” alone serves as a bold first taste of what’s to come and sets the tone for this next chapter of Styles’ discography.

“together, together” tour

In addition to new music, Styles also dropped one of the most exciting tour announcements of the year: the “Together, Together” global residency tour, running from May through December of 2026. Instead of a more traditional worldwide tour that visits dozens of cities, Styles will focus on extended residency in seven major cities: Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney. New York City marks the only U.S. stop of this tour, and the singer will spend 30 nights performing at Madison Square Garden.

This unique residency format is setting records, especially with the unprecedented run at MSG and London’s Wembley Stadium. The tour will also feature special guests like Shania Twain, Robyn, Jorja Smith and more, somehow adding even more buzz to an already stacked schedule.

the impact

For many fans, especially those who grew up with One Direction and watched as Styles evolved into a solo artist, this announcement marks one of the biggest pop culture moments of 2026. Between the new single, the intriguing album title and one of the most ambitious tour formats in recent years, Styles continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be a modern artist.

So whether you are a new listener, a die-hard fan or just love good live music, this is shaping up to be a musical movement to follow, from the studio to MSG.