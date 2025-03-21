Paris Fashion Week 2025: Maximalism vs. Quiet Luxury

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Paris Fashion Week was held from March 3 through March 5. Major brands and designers showcased their unique ideas for Fall and Winter collections. According to Forbes, One theme was prominent throughout Fashion Week: maximalism’s rise and Quiet Luxury’s death.

Interior designer Keren Richter describes maximalism as an eclectic, saturated style that knows no limits. It perfectly encapsulates the idea that more is more.

Carl Friedrik, a luxury travel goods brand, describes Quiet Luxury as high-quality and simplistic. Quiet Luxury prioritizes timeless pieces over bold fashion statements.

Both quiet luxury and maximalism have been hot topics on social media for a while, but how are high-fashion brands implementing these trends into their runway and ready-to-wear collections?

One of the most prominent brands bringing elements of maximalism to the runway is Yves Saint Laurent. Anthony Vaccarello designed the Yves Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter collection. Vacarello has been the creative director of YSL since 2016, where he has made a blend of punk and Parisian fashion his signature.

The collection presented at Paris Fashion Week features elements of true maximalism: bright gem tones, exaggerated silhouettes, and over-the-top accessories.

It’s clear that YSL took maximalism to the max in their Fall/Winter collection.

Another brand that incorporated luxurious glamour and non-traditional elements during Fashion Week was the iconic Schiaparelli.

In a Forbes article, Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, explained that he believes modernity and simplicity are not synonymous in fashion.

This is clear in Schiaparelli’s latest collection, which features a black and brown color palette, a combination of sophisticated and whimsical silhouettes, various patterns and textures, fur lining, and gold embellishments.

The harmony of neutral color palettes, business-like silhouettes, and bold accessories compliments Roseberry’s perspective on making modern fashion fun again.

The rise of maximalism is apparent in brands like Calvin Klein and Chloé, which tend to lean towards a subdued look.

According to Forbes, Clavin Klein, in particular, is having a major resurgence, making its first Fashion Week appearance at New York Fashion Week in February. From Calvin Klein, we saw its traditional simplistic white and gray color palette now matched with exaggerated silhouettes and various textures. Creative Director Veronica Leoni is known for a very minimalistic luxurious style, but the maximalism trend has even infiltrated brands that are known for quiet luxury.

Chloé has long been known for its bohemian-inspired aesthetic. However, in the collection presented at Fashion Week, Creative Director Chemena Kamali implemented maximalist elements.

Chloé’s winter collection showcased sheer fabrics, billowing silhouettes, and extremely oversized jackets. The collection stayed true to Chloé’s authentic ultra-feminine aesthetic while keeping up with maximalism’s rise.

Final Thoughts

Forbes’ breakdown of Fashion Week explains that maximalism is rampant on the runway. Several luxury brands like Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, and Moschino have been playing into the over-the-top, kooky, and extreme aesthetics for years now. However, it seems that the outlandish is making its way to the mainstream in the fashion world. Quiet Luxury has long had its time on the runway and in ready-to-wear culture, with brands like Khaite cultivating a strong following. However, it appears that brands are favoring stand-out statements over subdued styles.

According to Forbes, people who do not shop for luxury brands can expect to see mass-market brands drawing inspiration from maximalist aesthetics seen on the runway.