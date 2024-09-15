The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the 7th of September, the 81st Venice Film Festival reached its final day of screenings, and the most outstanding films took home the prizes from the awards ceremony. Her Campus will bring you the main events of the festival!

Brazil gave its name to the festival by winning the prize for best screenplay for Ainda Estou Aqui, directed by Walter Salles. He is known for directing other masterpieces of Brazilian cinema, such as Central do Brasil, which was already nominated for two Oscars in 1999.

The film stars Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello and Fernanda Montenegro. The plot is based on the story of Eunice (Fernanda Torres), the wife of Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello), a former member of parliament who was hunted after the 1964 coup and disappeared during the dictatorship. The wife spends the movie uncovering what happened to her husband while he was missing.

Another festival highlight was the new film by renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar La habitación de al Lado, which won the ceremony’s top prize, the Golden Lion. It is the director’s first film shot in English, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.

The movie’s plot involves two friends, one a writer and the other a journalist who is going through terminal cancer. The story follows the relationship between friendship and death.

Back on the big screen, Lady Gaga is starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. The film has been one of the most talked about throughout the year and is also the most eagerly awaited when it premieres in October this year.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the sequel to Joker tells the story of protagonist Arthur Fleck, who is institutionalized in Arkham and waits for his trial for the criminal acts he committed. During this time, he ends up finding himself falling in love.

Other awards such as Best Actress went to Nicole Kidman for her role in Babygirl, Best Actor went to Vincent Lindon for The Quiet Son, and Brady Corbet won Best Director for The Brutalist.

It’s worth emphasizing that the Venice Film Festival is a preview of what could be the nominees for the next film awards. It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on these festivals and since Brazil is already winning awards, it may now have a great chance of being nominated for the biggest film award, the Oscars.

