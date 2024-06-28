Everything we know about LG7, the new Lady Gaga album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lady Gaga has been teasing fans with subtle hints of a new era since the beginning of the year. Following the release of her sixth studio album, Chromatica, three years ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting what she has in store for next.

Since the beginning of this year, the singer has been dropping a few details about her new music through various social media posts. In a series of Instagram updates, she gave fans a glimpse into her creative process. One notable post showed the singer in a studio playing guitar, with the caption “No, I’m not making a rock album”.

In March, she shared a photo of herself in bed with the caption, “Xoxo night night writing lyrics in bed sleep tight.” This post further fueled speculation that new music was on the way. The same month, during an Instagram Live session with makeup YouTuber NikkieTutorials, Gaga confirmed that she was working hard to finish her new album. “I will say that I am feeling deeply inspired right now and I’m so excited for everything that I have to show all the fans,” she revealed, hinting at the creative energy driving her new project.

In recent years, Lady Gaga has dedicated herself to acting, starring in films such as A Star Is Born (2018), which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and a win in the Best Original Song category for “Shallow“, and House of Gucci (2021), where she portrayed Patrizia Reggiani. Later this year, she will grace the screens as the new Harley Quinn in the film Joker: Folie à Deux.

On her birthday, March 28, the artist posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking her fans, mentioning her upcoming movie and also expressing her love for the pop music she creates. She spoke of her excitement for the coming year, saying: “This year will be an important and meaningful year for us, I know. Music changes people’s lives, I’m so honored to be able to be a part of that in this lifetime”.

In May, she announced her documentary film Gaga Chromatica Ball, released on the streaming platform MAX. The film showcases her stadium tour, The Chromatica Ball, in support of her sixth studio album. Directed by the singer herself, it features scenes from various performances, including hits like “Born This Way,” “Bad Romance,” and songs from the album Chromatica.

The documentary’s release on May 25, 2024, ended with a surprise teaser. Amid flashes of light, the screen displayed the words, LG7 – LADY GAGA RETURNS, confirming the upcoming release of her seventh studio album. This teaser has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, marking the official start of her new musical era.

Since the confirmation of Lady Gaga’s upcoming seventh album, fans have been dissecting every clue she drops to uncover the essence of her new project. According to the Brazilian website RDT, curated and managed by devoted Little Monsters (Gaga’s fanbase), theories abound regarding the thematic direction of the album. One prevailing theory suggests a motif centered around shadows and darkness, spurred by an incomplete phrase uttered in the documentary: “Dance in the shadow of the…”

Further bolstering this speculation are the striking ensembles Gaga donned for a recent photoshoot promoting her premiering film. Her attire, characterized by dark hues and dramatic makeup, has fueled speculation that the album will explore themes of introspection and shadowy depths.

During a Q&A session at the premiere of her film, the singer offered fans a tantalizing glimpse into the creative process behind her highly anticipated new project. Reflecting on her Chromatica Ball Tour of 2022, Gaga revealed that the tour served as a catalyst for her artistic journey and provided the groundwork for her upcoming musical endeavors.

She shared insights into her evolving artistic vision, hinting at a thematic exploration of intensity that began to take shape during the Chromatica Ball Tour: “Something I’m definitely exploring right now is sort of the art of intensity,” she remarked. “I think that the art of intensity actually began during this tour. But I’m not done with it yet”.

Although details about LG7 remain scarce, Gaga’s comments suggest a continuation of the vibrant and dynamic aesthetic that defined her Chromatica era. Gaga’s penchant for innovation and her dedication to her craft ensures that the album will be nothing short of extraordinary.

