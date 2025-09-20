The Town 2025: What were the highlights of this year’s edition?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Town once again turned São Paulo into a massive open-air stage. In its second edition, the festival proved that it has already become part of the city’s cultural calendar, drawing huge crowds at Interlagos and delivering an experience that goes far beyond music.

Impressive Organization and Infrastructure

The festival stood out not only for its lineup but also for its organization. Restrooms — always a challenge at events of this scale — received praise for their cleanliness and maintenance. Water stations were spread throughout the venue, and, as in the previous edition, the subway ran 24 hours a day throughout the festival, ensuring safe and convenient transportation to and from the venue.

Food to Suit Every Taste

Gastronomy was another highlight, ranging from quick snacks to more elaborate menus, including vegan and vegetarian options. This variety reinforced the festival’s goal of providing a complete experience, appealing to all kinds of audiences.

Immersive Experiences and Activations

Brand activations helped turn the festival into a space of cultural immersion. Interactive booths with games, giveaways, and Instagrammable spots drew attention, while lounges and augmented reality experiences provided moments of rest and fun beyond the stages — making the festival experience even more engaging.

Music: Artistic Highlights and Surprises

The festival kicked off strong on September 6, with the main stage hosting a sequence of remarkable performances. Among Brazilian artists, Filipe Ret, Matuê, and MC Cabelinho set the tone early on. Matuê brought out Teto and WIU for “Vampiro” and joined Brandão on “Isso é Sério,” delivering a show praised for blending trap with rock elements and striking visuals.

That same night, the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill moved the crowd by celebrating 25 years of her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. With her powerful voice and magnetic stage presence, she created one of the festival’s most emotional moments, as the audience sang along to classics like “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Ex-Factor.”

To close out day one, the international lineup featured Don Toliver and Travis Scott, who delivered high-energy shows with heavy beats, impressive visuals, and unforgettable performances.

On September 7, the mood shifted to rock and punk. The main stage welcomed heavyweights such as Green Day, Bad Religion, Bruce Dickinson, and Iggy Pop, while the national scene was represented by Capital Inicial, Pitty, and CPM 22, who had the audience singing along to Brazilian rock classics.

The second weekend began on September 12 with a strong international pop presence. The Backstreet Boys brought waves of nostalgia, while Jason Derulo and CeeLo Green fired up the crowd with rhythm-filled performances. On the Quebrada stage, rap and urban music took the spotlight with Kayblack and Duquesa, representing the strength of the new generation. Among Brazilian artists, Luísa Sonza, Pedro Sampaio, and Duda Beat stood out with charisma and contagious energy.

September 13 showcased diversity across genres. Mariah Carey mesmerized with her iconic vocals, while Ivete Sangalo had the entire crowd dancing to her axé hits. On the Quebrada stage, Criolo took the headliner spot, and Péricles delivered an emotional show featuring special guest Dexter. On The One stage, Priscilla offered a vibrant performance: mixing covers of Tim Maia and Bruno Mars, premiering a new track, bringing out Fat Family for a surprise feature, and revisiting her journey from gospel beginnings to her current pop-R&B identity.

The festival came to an end on September 14 in grand style. Katy Perry and Camila Cabello lit up the Skyline stage, while J Balvin´s reggaeton and IZA´s Brazilian pop completed the mix of international and national sounds. On The One stage, Ludmilla, Joelma, and Dennis wrapped up the night with high-energy shows, giving the festival an explosive farewell.

The Town 2025 confirmed its place as one of São Paulo’s leading festivals, offering much more than music: it was a complete experience. With careful organization, genuine artistic diversity — spanning both genres and generations — and unforgettable moments each day, the festival left audiences satisfied and already eager for the next edition.

