Bruninho is back! How was Bruno Mars’ tour in Brazil?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

‘Bruninho’ – as he is lovingly called by Brazilians – came to the South American country for the first time in 2012 to take part in the Summer Soul Festival and in 2017 returned to present his “24K Magic World Tour”, in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. After that, it took another six years for his comeback in Brazil, which happened over two nights in September 2023 at the music festival “The Town”, again in São Paulo.That was when he won the green and yellow hearts again, especially with a video published in his social media using the Brazilian official shirt.

With his unique smile and desire to celebrate his birthday in Brazil, Bruno Mars decided to prepare a new tour that would pass through the main cities in the country, such as São Paulo (October 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, 12th and 13th), Rio de Janeiro (October 16th, 19th and 20th), Brasília (October 26th and 27th), Curitiba (October 31st and November, 1st) and Belo Horizonte (November 5th), not to mention the beneficent show on October, 1st, to help the state of Rio Grande do Sul that was affected by torrential rains during the year. It collected 1 million reais used to buy basic food parcels and hygiene materials, as well as home appliances.

THE TOUR

The singer of “The Lazy Song” and “Billionaire” made crowded stadiums sing from the top of their lungs to most of his songs and classic Brazilian songs, such as “Cheia de Manias” with Thiaguinho and a parody of “Bonde do Tigrão”. Based on that, Marcelo Nascimento, a fan of Bruninho who went to one of the São Paulo performances, feels that “Bruno Mars studied Brazilian culture and tried to understand the nation, so he could prepare a presentation that people would see themselves in” and this put Bruno in a higher level as an artist and person. In addition to that, Juliana and Beatriz, other fans from São Paulo who saw him on stage, highlighted his punctuality, presence and energy. “He didn’t stop for a second and didn’t delay a minute. He dances, sings, makes jokes and keeps the vibe high until the last second.”

Bianca Dantas, a young fan from Rio de Janeiro, shares the same point of view, describing Bruno’s spectacle as “magical”! “He puts his heart and soul into everything, interacts with the audience and is humble, integrating and giving credit to every single musician in his band. He’s amazing!” She adds that the whole experience was well developed, since the organization from the queues to the structure of the Olympic Stadium Nilton Santos, where it took place. However, it wasn’t the same in every city.

São Paulo, on the other hand, left a lot to be desired, according to some people. For Juliana, for example, the MorumBIS Stadium organization was a little rude to the public at the end of the show, as they almost forced everybody to go out, instead of waiting a bit longer so they could exit carefully and avoid creating a crowd outside, as it was in other shows she had experienced. The influencer Michelly Tanino made a pronouncement on her social media about the event, exposing what she experienced that day. Fans who arrived at dawn entered with the ones who arrived just before the show; the police pushed her mother and the entrance had no accessibility, as it was accessed by stairs.

LITERALLY, 24K MAGIC

However, all interviewees said the show was worth the ticket price due to Bruno’s performance, the fireworks at the end, the colorful light show, the quality of the band and the choice of setlist. “I would go over and over again”, says Beatriz, Juliana, Bianca, Marcelo and everybody who had the chance to be there on one of the days.

“It was too magical! I love going to shows, it’s one of the things that makes me happiest and gives me clarity that it’s good to live, despite all the hassle before going in, the hours of standing, the urge to pee… it’s VERY good. And it’s even better when artists deliver and recognize our happiness in being there, how special and important it is to be there experiencing it for their own benefit, you know?” – Isabella Santi, 17 years old

“The show was great! Bruno Mars is a complete artist: he sings, plays several instruments, dances, and has an incredible band! Everyone interacts with the audience, making the show more special.” – Lorena Barboza, 15 years old

“Catchy is the word that describes the show due to Bruno and his band’s performance, the play of lights and interaction with the audience.” – Ana Guercio, 18 years old

“It was incredible to see him up close, the colors on the stage were beautiful, there were fireworks that were synchronized with the lyrics of some songs, which made everything even more perfect, but I was sad that he sang my favorite songs in a mashup and passed them very quickly.” – Amanda Giacomin, 18 years old

“He replicated the show he produced at the musical event The Town, but added other songs that he hadn’t sung, always dancing, playing an instrument and, of course, singing very well. He is, for me, one of the best singers in history.” – Pedro Camara, 17 years old

—————–

The article above was edited by Ana Beatriz Aith.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Casper Libero for more!