How The Last Generation Of Female Singers Has Shaped This Generation of Brazilian Artists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s music scene, there is a strong presence of empowered female singers who take a stand on women’s rights, desires and wishes, representing thousands of Brazilian women. But this is all thanks to the latest generation of Brazilian singers who have built an immense legacy that has grown a powerful voice.

WHO ARE THE GREat female SINGERS of brazil?

Great women from MPB, Musica Popular Brasileira (aka Brazilian Pop Music), and other musical styles brought great empowerment to the new generation. Gal Costa made history in Brazilian music, but she also became an icon of rebellion and female freedom in Brazilian music. Through her boldness, Gal challenged the social and aesthetic standards of the military dictatorship.

The artist was not a feminist, but she was a revolutionary voice for women, fighting for women’s right to exist and express themselves freely.

Another great Brazilian singer is Rita Lee. In addition to showing her female empowerment by being the woman who sold the most records in the history of Brazilian rock, Rita always showed her fight for women’s rights. In her songs, she spoke openly about sex, something that at the time Rita Lee became famous was considered absurd for a woman to talk about sex the way she did—freely. “Mania de Voce” and “Amor e Sexo” are examples of the freedom she expressed in talking about a subject that was seen as pejorative coming from a woman’s mouth.

Marília Mendonça was one of the greatest icons of female empowerment in recent times. Known as the “Queen of Suffering,” the singer broke into a genre that was predominantly male. After Marília’s mega success, the doors were opened for women in country music. In her lyrics, she showed the woman’s perspective in a relationship, how a woman should overcome a relationship, and that she was greater than any romantic disappointment.

HOW HAVE THEM IMPACTED TODAY’S MUSIC?

Women like them have brought a strong, powerful, and unique sense of empowerment to the current generation of singers. Gal Costa, Rita Lee, and Marília Mendonça are just a few examples of the great women who continue to empower the female music scene today.

These three and many others paved the way for singers who today exercise such empowerment. Ana Castela, Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla, Duda Beat, Anitta, Marina Sena, and so many others are examples of the effort and dedication of the singers of the last generation who shaped them.

While participating in Biel’s Conversation (popular Brazilian TV show), Marina Sena recounted a special moment in her career, the opportunity to record with Gal Costa and how it changed her.

“The role of the artist is to make people transcend. That’s the power I want to have. I think that with every song I write, every show I perform, I want people to leave their own bodies, like that, and see through the eyes of the spirit. That’s what Gal does to this day with her work, which will last forever,” said Marina.

Marina Sena was not the only one to express her admiration and inspiration for an artist of the last generation. After Rita Lee’s death, Luisa Sonza wrote a tribute to the singer on her social media, saying: “Thank you for your humility and affection. It was an honor to have exchanged a little with you. We, Brazilian female artists (especially the more rebellious ones), are who we are, and our music is what it is, thanks to Rita Lee. Without her, many things would not be possible.”

The admiration shown by current singers for singers of the last generation leads to the conclusion that artists such as Marina and Luísa are role models and female voices for the singers of the future. It is no surprise that they have such visibility and influence on the current generation, voices that are changing the future of tomorrow.

————————————

The article above was edited by Giulia El Houssami.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!