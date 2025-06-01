Beyond Anitta: 5 brazilian artists who should have international recognition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

In recent years, brazilian culture is making a strong impression internationally. The Oscar winner I’m still here in 2025, in Best International Film, is a perfect example of how international audiences are becoming more open to diverse cultural expressions. However, despite these advances, many Brazilian artists don’t receive the recognition they deserve outside of Brazil.

Jão

The first on the list is a pop singer and also a songwriter. Jão has been rising as one of the biggest names in Brazilian pop music. Known for his powerful voice and emotional lyrics, he has built a passionate and loyal fanbase that follows him every step of the way. In his latest tour, he made history by selling out Allianz Parque three times, proving the strength of his connection with the public. That comes as no surprise since Jão gives his all in every performance. He levitates on stage, climbs onto an elevated bed while fire shoots into the air, and creates a true visual spectacle. On top of that, he’s backed by an incredible live band and a group of exceptionally talented dancers, making each show a complete and unforgettable experience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jão (@jao) With such talent, vision, and impact, Jão is an artist who truly deserves global recognition.

Liniker

Liniker is a powerful and essential voice for Brazil’s Black and queer communities. As a trans woman, singer, and songwriter, she has become a symbol of resistance, representation, and artistic excellence. With her unmistakable vocals and bold vision, Liniker has continued to break boundaries and challenge norms in Brazilian music. Her second solo album, Caju, shows how creative and versatile she is, making it clear that she doesn’t want to repeat herself or follow the same patterns. The album explores different styles — from the emotion of pagode, to upbeat dance songs, and even a touch of disco from the past. Each track shows a different side of her, both musically and personally. With Caju, Liniker proves that she’s not afraid to try new things and express all parts of who she is. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINIKER (@linikeroficial) In 2022, she made history as the first Brazilian transgender woman to win a Latin Grammy, marking a groundbreaking moment not just for her career, but for representation in Latin American music and beyond.

ludmilla

With a solid career built over years in funk, pop, and pagode, there’s absolutely no doubt about how talented and incredible Ludmilla is. Her unique and powerful voice captures everyone’s attention, and she continues to enchant audiences with her unforgettable lyrics and undeniable musical talent. From high-energy anthems to emotional melodies, Ludmilla stands out as one of Brazil’s most versatile and impactful artists. The newest mom in the Brazilian music scene, Ludmilla is the artist behind the Numanice tour, a project that shares its name with her three successful pagode albums. More than just a tour, Numanice is a beautifully produced live show where Ludmilla delivers impressive vocals and showcases all of her musical talent. With this project, she proves once again that she’s not limited to just one genre, but is a truly versatile artist capable of shining in any style she embraces. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUDMILLA (@ludmilla) Ludmilla is gaining recognition outside Brazil, as she has been building an international career. There’s no doubt that she deserves to be known abroad, given her talent, versatility, and impact on the Brazilian music scene.

pedro sampaio

With many hit songs to his name, Pedro Sampaio is a DJ, music producer, and singer who has rapidly risen to prominence in the Brazilian music scene. Known for blending elements of funk, pop, and electronic music, he creates tracks that are not only catchy but also resonate strongly with a young and diverse audience. His songs frequently go viral on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, while also dominating Brazilian streaming charts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Pedro Sampaio (@pedrosampaio) Pedro Sampaio breaks the mold of the typical DJ who stays behind the decks. His performances go beyond mixing tracks, they are full-stage productions where he sings, dances, and joins the choreography alongside his dancers. With powerful visuals and high-energy dance routines, Sampaio delivers a show that blends electronic music with pop star presence.

MatuÊ