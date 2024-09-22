The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, inclusion and diversity have taken over the fashion industry, whether due to public pressure or the urgent need to go against standards that don’t correspond to most brands’ consumers. This breaking of standards has started to be noticed in the modeling and creation of pieces and fashion shows. Including different bodies, cultures, characteristics and stereotypes has become common and necessary.

Many fashion shows have easily embraced this need to step outside the norm, like the Rihanna-led Savage x Fenty Show. Even though it took place 4 years ago, it is still seen today as a reference for inclusion. Other brands, such as Victoria’s Secret, stopped in time by not expanding their range of models and leaving diversity aside, which meant that one of the best-known fashion shows in the world, the Victoria’s Secrets Fashion Show, had its last edition in 2018, but promises to return with a new look in 2024.

Additionally, London Fashion Week celebrates its 40th anniversary and features big names on the catwalk such as Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and more, promising creativity, sustainability, and diversity, combining innovation and tradition on the catwalk. In addition to the fashion shows, there will also be exhibitions and debates about the future of sustainable fashion, technology and inclusion.

The world wants diversity

The catwalks follow much of what is trending in the fashion world, plus size fashion has gained greater visibility. According to data from the 2022 Sector Report, Plus Size Market in Brazil, Perspectives and Performance carried out by the Brasil Plus Size Association (ABPS), the segment generated R$9.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach R$15 billion in revenue by 2027.

Precious Lee for Versace’s 2021 Spring-Summer Collection

As much as we are positively moving towards greater diversity, we still have a long process ahead of us, after all, there is still a huge lack of adaptive clothing styles, opportunities, and visibility for people with disabilities.

According to the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Brazil has 18.6 million people with disabilities, which corresponds to 8.9% of the population, that is, still have a large social segment that needs to be included in the fashion universe and, considering the world population, the number rises to 16%, according to Fiocruz.

Another point to consider is age. Elderly people are also included in the public who need more attention when it comes to diversity on the catwalks, after all, fashion has no age, or at least, it shouldn’t have.

Great steps have already been taken towards inclusion, whether in fashion itself or within the world’s main catwalk shows, but there are still points that need more attention and care, after all, diversity goes far beyond a body being fat or thin.

Therefore, the secret to understanding how to make fashion more diverse is to look at society. After all, the world of fashion must be based on us and not on standards established a long time ago that today no longer make sense.

