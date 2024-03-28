Why You Should Save The Date For The VCU Fashion Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

The first few weeks of May always bring excitement for college students; between the buzz of graduation or the completion of another semester under your belt, there’s a lot to celebrate during that time of year. For some of us, excitement comes from the VCU fashion show, an annual event that allows senior fashion design students to showcase their talent on the runway. As a fashion merchandising major and member of the fashion show class this semester, the anticipation for this year’s show is at an all-time high.

The show is on May 8

What better way to take a break or celebrate your last test during finals week than to attend a fashion show? This year’s show will be held at the VMFA on May 8 at 6 and 7:15 p.m. which gives you two chances to see the show. According to an excerpt from last year’s show, “The event is an immersive experience with the creativity and talent of fashion design + merchandising students,” so you won’t want to miss it.

The show is free

Aside from the glitz and glamour of fashion shows, the only thing that could make them better is free admission. The VCU fashion show is a free event that is open to the public, so you could take your friends with you and turn it into a girl’s night out, or if your family is in town for graduation, bring them with you to show them what VCUarts is all about.

Fashion Merchandising majors get to show off their work as well

For those of you who aren’t aware, the VCU fashion department is made up of fashion design majors and fashion merchandising majors. In the program, merchandisers learn about the ins and outs of the more analytical side of the fashion industry. We study trend forecasting, entrepreneurship, line development, and the skills needed to be a buyer. Throughout the four-year program, we create projects that revolve around these skills, and at the annual fashion show, professors choose the top projects for students to present before the show. If you attend, you’re basically getting a two-for-one deal as you’ll get to see both the creative and business-oriented sides of the industry.

Community

The School of the Arts at VCU has always been very community-oriented through showcasing and displaying the talent of students within the program. However, there are other aspects of the community that make up the fashion show. Our model call for the show is open to students and the public as long as they are over 18, and although most of the attendees at the model call are students, it is nice to see the alumni and other members of the city’s creative community that show up. The consistent efforts made by those people are what keeps the spark of the fashion show alive.