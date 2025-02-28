The Grammy’s Great Analysis: Catching Up On The Winners

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the evening of February 2nd 2025, the Grammy Awards, an event that reunites the biggest names of the music industry since 1959, took place in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by the comedian Trevor Noah, with more than 80 categories and over 100 nominees, this year’s edition had even more difficult choices than the last one.

In order to talk about some of the most popular categories, we need to be aware that there were a lot of big names that attended the ceremony but didn’t win any awards. It doesn’t mean that they didn’t deserve it, and we need to know that’s how it is in the world of the awards, right?

To be honest, I bet you wouldn’t enjoy being part of the voting members of the Recording Academy because this edition had a lot of successful and very talented artists running (all in the very same categories).

We’ve had, just to mention, our loved and acclaimed blondies: Taylor Swift (The Tortured Poets Department) and Sabrina Carpenter (Short n’ Sweet) both nominated to “Album of the Year” along with Billie Eilish (Hit Me Hard and Soft), but it was actually taken home by the mother of all, Beyoncé, with her album Cowboy Carter which us and Kanye West know that was more than deserved.

Beyoncé was actually the most indicated artist of this Grammy’s edition, and let’s be honest, with her spectacular career and those recent releases, she deserves so much more than this!

Everyone agrees that Kendrick Lamar was one of the biggest stars of the night. Our short-but-full-of-talent rapper sweeps the Grammy’s winning in five categories with his song “Not Like Us”: “Song of the Year”, “Record of the Year”,”Best Rap Song”,”Best Rap Performance” and “Best Music Video”.

We also had Chappell Roan winning “Best New Artist”, Doechii winning with her album Alligator Bites Never Heal, that went viral after some of its songs became trends on TikTok, and won “Best Rap Album” and Shakira went home with “Best Latin Pop Album”, bringing joy to us latin girls.

There were lots of other victories, like: Short n’ Sweet that won “Best Pop Vocal Album”, and “Espresso” that led Sabrina Carpenter to win another award “Best Pop Solo Performance”.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars certainly got their partnership right with their winning song “Die with a Smile” that deservedly won our hearts, tears and the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance”.

Alicia Keys did have her spot too by winning the “Global Impact Award” with Hells Kitchen. Charli XCX won three awards: “Best Dance/Electronic Album” for Brat, which we all know was a complete success, as almost everyone who listened used a green t-shirt at least once, “Best Recording Package” also with the same album and “Best Dance Pop Recording” for her song “Von Dutch”. Shocking no one of the Grammy’s and fans of the trilogies, the Dune: Part Two album by Hans Zimmer took the “Best Soundtrack for Visual Media”.

SZA couldn’t be left behind, as she won “Best R&B Song” with her amazing song “Saturn”and Muni Long won an R&B category too, for “Best R&B Performance”.

Overall, everyone who was mentioned and has participated in this amazing Grammy’s night deserves recognition for their hard work and success in 2024 and we’ll hope we can see them and other singers, composers and soundtrackers again gaining more prizes next year!

