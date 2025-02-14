A Guide To The “Swamp Princess”: Doechii

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

I seriously cannot believe I’ve gone my whole life without Doechii’s music. If you’re like me, you’re just now discovering the rap artist Doechii, who is taking music to new heights. Now, with a Grammy for Best Rap Album for her latest mixtape, Alligator Tears Never Heal, let me introduce you to the Swamp Princess: the rapper redefining her genre.

Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon, better known as Doechii, is no newcomer to the music industry. She began her career around 2016 by releasing covers on both YouTube and SoundCloud. Her first song, “Girls”, was released on SoundCloud and self-funded her early projects; social media has played a huge role in the rise of her career. In 2020, Doechii released an independent album titled Oh the Places You’ll Go. Her song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral on TikTok in 2021, sparking a new trend in which TikTok users shared old pictures of themselves while Doechii’s animated lyrics, “Doechii, why don’t you introduce yourself to the class”, played in the background. The song’s popularity eventually led to her signing with Top Dawg Entertainment, making her the first female rapper to sign with the label.

Doechii, a persona she created early on in her life, has been on a steady rise since signing with her record label in 2022. Just months after signing, Doechii dropped her single “Persuasive”, featuring SZA. The song is undeniably addictive, with great flow and clever rhymes. In 2023, Doechii released her biggest hit yet: “What it Is (Block Boy).” Inspired by 90s rap and hip-hop, the song went completely viral on TikTok and landed her at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was even nominated for MTV VMAs Song of the Summer, and I can personally attest that the catchy lyrics were always stuck in my head. With a string of early hits, it was clear that Doechii was going to make waves in the music community.

Doechii took the world by storm in 2024. On August 30, 2024, she released her first full-length project, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The mixtape fires on all levels, featuring diverse rhythms and deeply personal lyrics. Doechii describes her mixtape as a “therapy session,” explaining that her lyrics reflect her personal thoughts through a comedic lens. Inspired by her Florida roots and nickname, “Swamp Princess,” the album is pure art. With songs like “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” “NISSAN ALTIMA”, and my personal favorite, “BOILED PEANUTS,” the project offers a wide range of sounds and lyrics to connect to. Fans and critics alike can agree that her new music is both innovative and a tribute to classic hip-hop. In a recent interview with Vogue, Doechii revealed that she studied the genre extensively and incorporated her studies into her recent work. Her outfits during recent interviews and performances reflect her role as a music student, as she has been sporting a school uniform-inspired aesthetic. Her creative vision is what makes her stand out and is one of the many reasons why she was named Variety’s 2024 Hip-Hop Disruptor.

Fast forward to the 2025 Grammys, where Doechii absolutely dominated. Her mixtape earned her three Grammy nominations. She won Best Rap Album, becoming only the third woman to win, after Cardi B and Lauryn Hill. She was tearful while accepting the award, saying, “I know there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible.” Not only did she win, but she also delivered the performance of the night. Performing a medley of her songs “Catfish” and “Denial is a River,” she left the crowd in awe with her electrifying stage presence and rapping abilities.

If Doechii’s Grammy performance has left you wanting more, there are several performances you need to check out. I first discovered Doechii through her NPR Tiny Desk performance. Surrounded by two backup singers, her DJ and hype-woman, a horn section, a drummer, a guitar, and a bassist, Doechii elevates all her music adding a stripped-down and jazzy vibe to each song. It’s a mesmerizing performance that highlights her natural talent. Next, be sure to check out her performance on The Late Show with Colbert where she performs a medley of “BOILED PEANUTS” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” With the help of two backup dancers, she puts on an unforgettable show filled with movement and energy. Finally, don’t miss her feature on Tyler the Creator’s song, “Balloon” off his new album, Chromakopia. Doechii and Tyler perfectly match each other’s energy, blending sharp lyricism with an infectious beat that will be stuck in your head for days.

Grammy award winner, performer, fashionista, rapper; all these words describe the Swamp Princess. Her music transcends genre barriers, cementing her as not only a rapper and singer but a true visionary. I cannot wait for Doechii to release more music, but until then, I’ll have Alligator Bites Never Heal on repeat in my AirPods.