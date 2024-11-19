The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

Your favorite artist’s favorite artist has risen to fame in seemingly a blink of an eye! Many fans first listened to Chappell Roan’s single “Good Luck Babe!” after it went viral on TikTok, and it’s found its home in many LGBTQ+ fan’s hearts. Just like Chappell Roan’s rise to stardom, building your dream career can be just as meteoric. Every career woman should learn these lessons from Chappell Roan to achieve her dream career

setting boundaries

Chappell Roan’s most controversial stance in the media is her stance against toxic parasocial behavior from fans and the media. Chappell Roan’s standing up for herself and others in the industry has caused many to reflect upon how often female artists are placed on a high pedestal and forced to not be upset about mistreatment, sexual harassment, objectification, and stalking to advance in their careers. However, the only way to break the cycle of this behavior is to call it out and stand up to it. Chappell Roan places a boundary to keep herself safe from the toxic environment that exists in the music industry.

Some of the most prevalent issues today in workplaces are management overloading their workers with work, asking them to work outside of hours with no compensation, guilting workers into not taking PTO, and the list goes on. The best way to combat these issues is by setting boundaries for yourself. Bringing attention to your management about the heavy workload, asking for help on assignments or tasks, taking your mandatory lunch break, and using your PTO are all small acts that lead to huge improvements to your work-life balance. Establishing boundaries, just as Chappell Roan has, will create established trust, integrity, and better working conditions for yourself and the whole team.

Self-Expression

Chappell Roan’s authenticity can be seen in everything she creates. From her music videos, lyricism, performances, and choreography, everything is done with a dash of Chappell Roan’s own magic. Her work is unique and different from anything else in the industry and delivers the audience with a brand-new experience unlike any other. In many cases, Chappell Roan’s artistry has sky-rocketed her to success. Expressing yourself through your work will create stronger relationships between coworkers, enhance your skills, create greater job satisfaction, and make space for personal growth. All of these results can help you to succeed in your dream career.

Staying consistent

While many believe that Chappell Roan’s meteoric rise was unexpected, many don’t know that Chappell Roan has been creating music for over ten years. Chappell Roan was first signed to a record label in high school, and she created music for nearly a decade in California. However, it wasn’t until the release of her single “Good Luck Babe!” that Roan finally received commercial success. This goes to show that the most talented and successful people in any industry don’t just appear overnight. An individual’s success is slowly built up over many years of hard work and consistency. It is important to stay disciplined and focus on your main goals.

Mastering your brand

Chappell Roan’s brand is easily recognizable and identifiable. With her signature big, curly, red hair, bright lipstick, and elaborate sequined performance outfits, Chappell takes over the crowd no matter what stage she performs on. Her drag persona and elaborate exploration of queer culture in her art delivers a performance and art so brilliant it leaves the audience yelling for more. It’s Chappell’s world and we are just living in it! In many cases, this also relates to the career girl. Creating a brand for yourself allows you to market yourself to employers, clients, and customers. This personal brand can facilitate networking opportunities, enhance visibility, and even give professional credibility.

Chappell Roan’s album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess delivers a beautiful string of heartfelt and emotional stories of young queer love, self-discovery, and pure fun! Her stories have resonated with many queer listeners as Chappell Roan not only showcases queer culture and life experience through her songs, but her performances have also been a key part of her stardom. Chappell Roan’s road to stardom has not always been the prettiest, but she makes it shine in her way.