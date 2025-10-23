The best celebrity Halloween costumes in the last years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the United States, Halloween is serious business and celebrities take it even more seriously. Every year, the end of October turns into a true themed runway, where creativity, nostalgia, and pop culture references collide. From lavish productions to playful tributes, the stars go all out to embrace the spirit of spooky season.

Sabrina Carpenter

The new pop princess fully embraced Halloween in style during a stop on her Short N’ Sweet Tour in Dallas in 2024. Throughout the show, Sabrina flaunted three different costumes: she started as a Playboy bunny, transformed into an enchanted Tinker Bell, and closed the night as Sandy from Grease.

The stage also got a spooky makeover. Her microphone stand turned into a giant spider, and during “Juno”, she swapped her usual sultry choreography for a good scare, shouting “BOO!” mid-song.

Taylor Swift

For Halloween 2021, Taylor Swift showed her playful side by dressing up as a squirrel, wearing furry ears, a fluffy tail, and a cozy brown outfit. She shared the look on social media with great humor, proving she knows how to fully embrace the holiday – as always.

And not just alone, Taylor also knows how to gather a good group of friends for a costume. In 2016, the singer stood out by wearing an exclusive Deadpool costume, the very same one actor Ryan Reynolds wore in the movie. Swift shared photos from the party with friends, including Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Lily Donaldson, Kennedy Reye, and Camila Cabello, all sporting creative costumes.

Harry Styles

At his now-traditional “Harryween”, a themed event created by the British singer, Harry Styles turned the stage into a full-blown costume party. In 2021, he appeared in a custom Gucci look inspired by Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Blue dress, red bows, and all, with the kind of theatrical flair only he can pull off.

In other editions, Styles has gone for elaborate outfits like a Pierrot clown, paying tribute to David Bowie’s glam-rock era.

The Kardashians

When it comes to Halloween, the Kardashian-Jenner crew never disappoints. In 2018, the sisters dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels, wearing real wings and original pieces borrowed from the brand itself. The result? A runway-worthy moment, with each sister channeling her own version of heavenly perfection.

Kendall Jenner

Continuing the legacy, in 2020, Kendall Jenner shocked fans when she appeared unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire (1996). The model nailed the actress’s iconic look: leather, bold makeup, and big blonde hair included.

Instead of the film’s weapons, Kendall held a “Vote” flag, encouraging her followers to participate in the U.S. elections.

Kylie Jenner

In 2022, Kylie Jenner joined the list of unforgettable costumes with her high-fashion take on the Bride of Frankenstein. The entrepreneur and influencer recreated the classic horror look with a couture twist: pale makeup, streaked hair and a structured gown that perfectly blended vintage terror with modern glamour.

Hailey Bieber

In 2021, Hailey Bieber paid tribute to Britney Spears’s golden era and she nailed it. The model recreated three of Britney’s most iconic music video looks: the schoolgirl uniform from “…Baby One More Time,” the red catsuit from “Oops!… I Did It Again,” and the green top-and-snake combo from “I’m a Slave 4 U.” The result was a nostalgic and pure pop royalty.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The couple dove into the world of Alice in Wonderland with a dark twist on the classic tale. Selena appeared as a gothic Alice, while Benny took on a creepy Mad Hatter look. Their coordinated costumes mixed romance and mystery, a perfect match for Halloween.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and their daughter

In 2020, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrated their daughter’s first Halloween with a family costume that even Marvel fans adored. Gigi dressed as Samus Aran from Metroid, Zayn appeared as a Slytherin student from Harry Potter, and their baby stole the show dressed as the Hulk, complete with a green beanie and matching outfit.

With costumes that grow more elaborate each year, Halloween remains one of the most anticipated dates on the celebrity calendar. Of course, these are just a few examples of costumes, because we could spend hours talking about the all the effort celebrities put on Halloween.

Whether they’re reviving Y2K icons, reinventing classic characters, or creating on-stage narratives of their own, these stars prove that Halloween is more than just a holiday, it’s a full-blown celebration of creativity and style.

So, are you ready for this year?

