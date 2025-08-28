How Hailey Bieber’s “lemontini” drop turned lemon yellow into the summer shade

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lemon yellow has never been more in vogue. With the launch of Lemontini, the latest product from her beauty brand Rhode, Hailey Bieber repositioned the shade as the season’s star. More than just a makeup item, the launch brought with it a vibrant, sun-kissed aesthetic that quickly spread across social media, editorials, and wardrobes.

The impact is clear in street style. Structured bags, minimalist sandals, and flowing dresses in citrus tones illuminate neutral outfits with unexpected sophistication. On the runways, the season reinforced the movement. Jacquemus and Ferragamo showcased head-to-toe yellow looks, while Prada and Bottega Veneta flirted with the shade in accessories and styling details.

Historically, lemon yellow has been a challenging color: intense, bold, straddling the line between kitsch and sophisticated. Yet Hailey has repositioned it with freshness and vitality, turning the citrus hue into a cultural desire.

Lemon yellow embodies freshness, vitality, and optimism, qualities strongly associated with the summer season. When a figure like Hailey adopts and spreads the shade, it stops being merely a color choice and becomes a cultural language.

The strategy recalls recent movements, like the rise of pink at the height of Barbiecore. But there is a fundamental difference. If pink evoked playfulness and sweetness, lemon yellow carries a bolder, more relaxed energy. Less sugary, more vibrant, and naturally effortless, it reflects a collective desire for lightness and authenticity.

In the beauty world, the shade appears in packaging, manicures, and eyeshadows. In fashion, it stands out in accessories, flowing dresses, and light tailoring, always as a point of light. The aesthetic has even reached interior design, in minimalist touches that bring freshness to spaces.

More than a fleeting trend, the strength of lemon yellow lies in its versatility. It can be a striking detail or dominate an entire look, always conveying positive energy. By adopting Lemontini, Hailey not only strengthens Rhode’s brand identity but also solidifies her influence as a creator of visual narratives capable of transforming aesthetics into behavior.

This summer, lemon yellow is more than just a color. It is a state of mind. Few things are as contemporary as turning a single chromatic detail into a cultural language. Wearing, applying, or decorating with citrus tones is not following a trend. It is embracing an aesthetic gesture that conveys optimism and freshness. Hailey didn’t just launch a shade; she launched the summer atmosphere.

