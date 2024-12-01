5 Must-Follow Fashion Trends for Summer in the Southern Hemisphere

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

December has come and all we can think about are sunny days, the beach, and how amazing summer is! The only thing better than that? The outfits we put together. Taking inspiration from fashion weeks and the summer trends that dominated social media in Europe and the U.S., we’ve rounded up the coolest and most exciting ones for you.

It’s time to start planning your outfits and slaying the hottest days of the year in the Southern Hemisphere! Ready to refresh your summer wardrobe? Here are five trends you’ll definitely want to embrace this season:

1. Stripes

Striped pajamas pants became such a massive trend that the pattern broke free from the bedroom and found its way into almost every piece in our closets. Stripes are timeless and incredibly versatile – they can be styled on literally any piece of clothing, whether you’re going for a minimalist look or something more cool or chic. Whatever your vibe, stripes have you covered! This time, there’s no excuse not to hop on this trend, right?

2. Front Tie Tops

Front tie tops are super cute and steal our hearts! Aside from the practical front closure, what really makes these tops shine are the details – puffy sleeves, unique necklines, collars, and prints (yes, stripes included!). They’re romantic yet have a cool edge, making them perfect for mixing and matching with a wide range of styles. Definitely a must-have for your summer wardrobe!

3. Butter Yellow

Butter yellow is the new black! This color is taking over summer, adding the perfect touch of freshness to warm days. It’s soft, easy to pair with anything, and ideal for creating light, bright, and breezy outfits. Whether you use it as the focal point of your look or as a subtle accent, butter yellow is the color of the season.

4. Boho Chic

This aesthetic, inspired by the laid-back vibes of the hippie movement in Europe, ruled the northern hemisphere’s summer and is here to stay for ours. Boho Chic is all about blending bohemian and hippie elements with a touch of elegance and modernity. Think flowy, patterned clothes paired with dark metal and leather accessories – it’s the perfect mix of casual and stylish.

5. Straw Accessories

Straw accessories, like bags, were a major hit on the runways. Their comeback is tied to the Boho Chic revival, where they play a key role in many outfits. Straw bags bring a natural, breezy vibe, perfect for beachy looks, but they can also elevate everyday outfits or add sophistication to coastal city ensembles.

__________

The article above was edited by Gabriela Travizzanutto.

