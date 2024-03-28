Summer 2024 Trend Predictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a first-year college student whose wardrobe consists mostly of baggy jeans and crewnecks, I may not be the most qualified to be given a summer trend forecast, but something about the summer weather brings out the fashionista in me. During school you’ll catch me bundled up, throwing on mostly just clothes that are the most comfortable and convenient. But deep down, I love expressing myself through style, fashion and creating looks that are unique and tailored to my personal style. Here are a few things that I myself think will be popular over the summer, and are on my summer shopping list.

Boyfriend Jeans

I know boyfriend jeans are controversial, but slightly baggy, ill-fitted yet comfortable jeans are in my predictions for a summer trend. Boyfriend jeans used to be really popular in the ’60s, and came back around in the 2010s. My forecast is that since Y2K style is slowly fading out, some 2010’s fashion will recirculate, boyfriend jeans being one of them.

Zen Chung Via Unsplash

Nike Killshot shoes

In my opinion, Nike Killshot shoes have a lot of resemblance to recently popular shoes like Sambas and Onitsuka Tigers, but just in a more timeless, classic silhouette. They have a slim yet rounded shoe shape but also have that gum sole that has been so popular with the Sambas. They are less harsh in their colorway than the Adidas Sambas, Gazelles and Onitsuka Tigers. The Killshots seem like a more timeless, classic version of these previously popular shoes.

Fun Skirts

For me, skirts have always been a summer staple. They’re comfortable, can be worn casually or dressed up, and add a little spice to a basic outfit! This summer, I predict a lot more people wearing long flowy midi skirts with a fun lace or texture, and I also think that fun mini-skirts and micro-mini skirts will be seen a lot more. I’ve been seeing a shift in bar outfits recently from going-out tops and jeans to a more simple shirt with a fun skirt. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw this over the summer as well!

Graphic tees

Don’t get me wrong, graphic tees have never gone out of style, but I think this summer we will see graphic tees styled a lot more intentionally. I see boxy tees being styled with midi skirts, mini skirts, baggy shorts and with much more fun prints and graphics.

colorful shoes

Shoes are such a fun way to add a pop of color to outfits! This summer I see basic, neutral outfits being paired with blue, red, pink or green shoes to add a pop of brightness and youthfulness to an outfit. I mostly see this happening with Adidas Gazelles, Nike Killshots, or Converse Chuck 70’s. All of these shoes have a timeless, sleek silhouette but come in a variety of colors that can be worn to spice up any neutral outfit.

stripes

I predict all things striped are going to be making a comeback! From striped button-ups to cardigans and tees with thick chunky stripes. Stripes are classy but can also add a fun pop of color to any outfit! Personally, I’m adding an oversized blue striped button-up, a red and white striped graphic tee and striped cardigans to my shopping list for this summer.

Natural curls and waves

Ever since the Dyson Airwrap and Revlon Brush gained traction blowouts have been all the rage. To this day, most of the time you won’t catch me with my natural curls! I think that’s going to change this summer. Beachy waves and curls will be all that I’ll be rocking! Curls look so good in the summer, especially with more natural makeup and flowy outfits. This is my final prediction for summer trends for 2024!

What trends do you think will be popular this summer? Will Capris come back? Cheetah print? Skinny jeans? I’m looking forward to seeing what styles become popular, and how I can incorporate them into my personal style!