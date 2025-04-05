Silent luxury or Ostentation? The battle between Old Money and New Money

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

If TikTok were a grand gala ball, there would be two types of guests: those arriving wearing vintage tuxedos inherited from the family and those shining in Balenciaga ensembles fresh off the catwalk. The rivalry between Old Money and New Money is fiercer than ever – and we’re not just talking about costumes. This trend goes beyond fashion and reflects different worldviews, lifestyles and, of course, the way we spend our hard-earned money.

F. Scott Fitzgerald or Kim Kardashian?

If Old Money had a scent, it would be a mixture of lavender and the leather of an impeccably polished Bentley. This aesthetic, inspired by European aristocracy and the American elite, values luxury without ostentation.

Structured blazers, cashmere sweaters, midi skirts, pearls and impeccable loafers are all part of this closet worthy of a character from The Great Gatsby. The aim? To look effortlessly sophisticated. After all, those born in a cradle of gold don’t need to prove anything to anyone – or at least that’s what the aesthetic wants to convey. Brands such as Ralph Lauren, Max Mara and Chanel dominate this discreet and elegant universe.

Now, if Old Money is about heritage and tradition, New Money is about conquest and display. Think big pop culture names like Kim Kardashian and the characters from Bling Empire – luxury isn’t luxury if it isn’t seen! Here, it’s all about conspicuous logos, shiny fabrics, bold cuts and a vibrant palette that screams “I’ve made my own empire!”.

The rise of social media has turned this aesthetic into a phenomenon. TikTok is full of videos comparing the two styles, and brands like Balenciaga, Gucci and Versace reign supreme among New Money fans. The logic is simple: if I’ve worked hard (or gone viral), why not show off my victory in style?

Between videos explaining how to look like a European heiress or a Beverly Hills tycoon, consumers are increasingly inclined to revamp their closets. While some rummage through thrift stores to find that vintage piece worthy of a summer on the French Riviera, others invest in luxury launches to guarantee the perfect look for a post with millions. And of course, the market is grateful.

Classic labels and streetwear brands are surfing this trend, creating collections that cater to both audiences. At the end of the day, whether you want to look like a young British lord or a self-made CEO, spending never goes out of style.

Red racing cars, sunset, and Lana Del Rey

And in the midst of this dispute, a melancholy diva watches us from the balcony of a West Coast mansion: Lana Del Rey. Her albums are like the diaries of an unhappy 60s socialite, full of tragic loves, mansion parties and a generous dose of melancholy. Her vintage dresses, classic make-up and music videos that look like scenes from a Sofia Coppola movie make her the definitive muse of the Old Money style.

Lana not only sings about the life of someone born into luxury, but also imbues everything she does with this aura. “Born to Die” is the perfect anthem for anyone who feels like an heiress trapped in a tragic fate.

Rap, fashion, and fortune: Travis Scott on the throne of New Money

If Old Money is inspired by European castles and golf courses, New Money is born under LED lights and heavy beats. Few translate this aesthetic better than Travis Scott, whose style blends streetwear with the futuristic and chaotic luxury of the new hip-hop elite. His sneakers in collaboration with Nike break resale records, his partnerships with Dior and Givenchy redefine urban haute couture, and his aesthetic blends digital dystopia with unapologetic ostentation.

Travis Scott’s wardrobe is a perfect reflection of New Money: oversized, vibrant, and impossible to ignore. Huge puffer jackets, gleaming chains, rare sneakers, and a palette of earthy tones that has become his trademark. If Lana Del Rey sings about exclusive parties fueled by martinis and sadness, Travis Scott is the sound of the crowded after-party, where each beat resonates like a hundred-dollar bill being burned in slow motion. In the end, he doesn’t just wear the trend – he is the trend itself.

The truth is that it doesn’t matter which side you’re on – Old Money or New Money, both have their charm. If you prefer an elegant summer in the Hamptons to the sound of “Young and Beautiful” or a vibrant night in Miami to the sound of “SICKO MODE,” fashion is there to be lived, recreated, and adapted to your style.

Whether in a vintage dress worthy of Lana Del Rey or in a hype sweatshirt approved by Travis Scott, the important thing is to have fun and find your own fashion signature. After all, in the grand spectacle of luxury, everyone performs in their own way.

