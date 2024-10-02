The Thrifting Renaissance: A Call for Sustainability or Just Another Trend? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past year, there has been an ongoing trend of visiting thrift stores and shopping for used clothing items. On social media platforms like TikTok, people post videos of their latest finds at a local or chain thrift store and the outfits they assemble. However, with the resurgence of popularity in thrift stores, a problem also emerges.

The concept of thrifting has existed since the 19th century when there was an emphasis on being frugal and saving money. This led people to donate to charity organizations that repurpose used clothing. Throughout World War II, rationing was a central part of aiding the war effort, which is why many women of the time turned to altering their garments or wearing previously used clothing. Throughout the late 20th century, thrifting shifted from a counterculture movement of the 1960s and 70s to becoming more mainstream in 1980-90, fueling more organized spaces and stores.

A major appeal to thrifting is the accessibility of secondhand clothing, which makes for more affordable clothing options for people of low-income backgrounds or those who can’t afford popular retail brands. However, as thrifting entered the digital age and became available through apps such as Depop, Poshmark, and ThredUp, there has been a rise in the overconsumption of used clothing. In fact, CBS News reported that the market for secondhand and reused clothing was valued at $177 billion and would double in size in 2027.

While it is not necessarily bad that people are turning to thrifting to use sustainable and cheaper purchasing practices, it is more so when it leads to abandoning fast fashion retailers and the unethical labor practices many commit. The great deals that thrift stores offer can lead to overconsumption or people buying bulks of clothing to resell at higher prices on websites such as Depop. This surge in buying at thrift stores has led to a rise in prices in stores such as Goodwill, which is known for offering more affordable alternatives to clothes ranging from household goods. People of low-income backgrounds depend on stores like these for necessities, but with thrifting becoming an ongoing trend that has led to overconsumption, this has become inaccessible for many.

Thrifting is a more affordable and ethical practice that offers access to vintage and reusable clothing at such a low price. It’s important to recognize its impact on our generation and how it has allowed us to shop more sustainably and consciously. Nevertheless, while it is amazing to have access to such affordable goods, it is necessary to recognize the negative effects overconsumption can have on others.

Thrifting is an incredible trend as long as we don’t abuse it.

