THE INFLUENCE OF POP CULTURE IN THE YOUNG ADULT COMMUITY 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Pop culture significantly impacts young adults and their lifestyle. It is a culture that shapes their lives through music, television, video games, fashion, slang, and films. Pop culture is a culture that almost every young adult experiences. It is a type of culture that reaches a wide range of ages from 12-14, if not younger. Gaining the attention from diverse groups of people from all over the world, pop culture has dug deep roots by affecting the young adult generation for multiple generations. When people hear pop culture, they think music is a big part of pop culture that reaches the young generation. Blockbuster movies have become a manifestation year after year that have been shaped through pop culture. Pop culture is a culture that creates social change and allows people to state their opinions in many ways. It gives people who experience it a sense of belonging and provides unity.

Pop music was initially inspired by a mixture of many genres of music such as jazz, rock and roll, blues, and ragtime. However, over time pop music evolved to new styles like rap, electronic music, R&B, and dance music. Multiple artists such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Elvis Presley, and even Beyonce has influenced many people nationwide with their music and powerful relating words. When people listen to pop music they also tend to relate to the words in the song or apply those words to their lifestyle.

According to “Patrick, L. (n.d.). Favorite Music genres among consumers by age group in the U.S. 2018 Statista. https://www.statista.com/statistics/253915/favorite-music-genres-in-the-us/” Age groups 16-19 listened to pop music at 52% and the age group 20-24 listened at 54%. Both groups listened to a little over half of pop music in 2018 and since, it has been increasing. Pop music affects young adults through life in college every day because it is a type of music that young adults can relate to. It is a style of music that has simple melodies, a danceable type of beat, as well as a catchy beat.

After all, properties of pop culture such as film and video games also affect the young adult livelihood. This is because many young adults play video games and enjoy playing them in their down time. For example, the game GTA (Grand Theft Auto) is a popular game that many young adults played when they were younger and still play to this day. It has now been 12 years since action-adventurous game made its debut and now GTA is in progress to drop anytime now. This has many people on their toes waiting for this action game to give them that nostalgic feeling that they once felt as their younger selves. Different types of film that impact the young adult community such as Mean Girls, Star Wars, King Kong, The Godfather, Clueless, The Great Gatsby, and so much more still to this day applies to young adult lifestyles. Movies like this influence the fashion and behavior of young adults. There are many ways pop culture influences people and their lifestyles and these are just a few. It is unlikely that you will see pop culture die out any time soon.