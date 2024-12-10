What I Want from Lana Del Rey’s Upcoming Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

She’s back! On Nov. 25, Lana Del Rey finally announced the upcoming studio album that she’s been teasing for a while. The Right Person Will Stay, originally named Lasso, has been discussed by Del Rey throughout 2024, being described as “country” or “Americana” themed. However, much was still unknown about the prospective release. As fans have been wondering how the next album fits into Del Rey’s discography, she interrupted them all by dropping this bomb last week. Nope, Lasso isn’t coming anymore, but on May 21, 2025, The Right Person Will Stay will be released — hopefully.

Del Rey has a history of announcing things that either get delayed or never see the light of day at all. For instance, many fans remember when she teased an album titled Rock Candy Sweet in 2021. Unsurprisingly, it never came out. Later that year, Del Rey released Blue Banisters, which scrapped some material from the previously planned album and underwent a change in aesthetic and title.

So, the question remains: what will The Right Person Will Stay sound like? Will it be consistent with the Americana, country aesthetic that Del Rey promised for Lasso, or will it be something entirely different? As a Lana Del Rey superfan, here’s what I think.

Due to Del Rey’s low commitment to her announcements, I’m not going to give much credit to the fact that this album might follow a country or folk vibe. Or maybe something in my gut tells me that there may be some songs in this genre, but she’ll branch out somewhere. What I do know is that her last four albums were built upon piano ballads. This is something that is discussed heavily among her fanbase — some like these ballads, some hate them. Some (myself included) just want something new, or perhaps a blast from the past, the revival of something old.

One of my favorite things about Del Rey’s music, the thing that sets her apart from the rest for me, is how accidentally cinematic so many of her songs are. Some feature sweeping, dramatic strings, such as “Ride” or “Body Electric,” both seen in 2012’s Born to Die: The Paradise Edition. Even songs with smaller instrumental palettes, such as 2023’s “Candy Necklace,” are reminiscent of old Hollywood movies — filled with drama, sadness, and noir.

Honestly, I feel like the last album that truly dove into this aesthetic was Honeymoon, released in 2015. That title track is just ethereal, and Del Rey’s haunting vocals are the cherry (no pun intended) on top. I wouldn’t mind a return to this style of music at all. I don’t think it’s completely gone away, as seen by her 2023 releases, but I want more. As seen below, it’s the album cover itself has prompted countless fan recreations, and the beachy, art deco aesthetic is very loved.

At the same time, I can’t deny the fact that Norman F*****g Rockwell!, released in 2019, might just be my favorite album of hers. That sounds hypocritical, as it focuses less on the cinematics and more on the controversial piano and string ballads, but it’s cemented a place in my heart since it came out. I still remember being shocked listening to it the day it was available on Spotify.

I think a combination of what Del Rey has been doing well in the previous years — emotionally driven, gorgeous piano ballads — and what catapulted her to fame — the cinematic, dazzling songs from earlier albums — is what I’m looking for as a long-time listener and avid fan. After all, these are the qualities that drew me to her music back in early middle school and what continue to draw me to her music today.

No matter what Del Rey decides to do with this upcoming album (it actually could be Country or Americana), I’ll be sitting and listening. Immediately. At midnight. On May 21. If you’re also a fan, what do you think? Do you think she’ll keep her promises this time or completely surprise us yet again? We’ll have to stay tuned!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!