Addison Rae: I haven’t heard that name in a long time until within the past year. But after seeing her new rebrand, I have to label her iconic. Addison Rae got her name online in 2019, making TikTok dances by herself or with friends. From the start, her personality has always been carefree and fun, and you could tell she had “star” potential from the beginning.

When she got big on TikTok, she joined the Hype House; other members of the Hype House include Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Avani Gregg, and Chase Hudson. Her social media presence skyrocketed from being a part of the Hype House, but something began to seem off. She wasn’t in as many videos as usual and was distancing herself from the Hype House group. In 2020, she made her official exit from the Hype House.

After Addison Rae left the Hype House, she went radio silent for several months. People were thinking her career was over, but in 2021, she dropped her first music single, “Obsessed,” and launched a new makeup brand, Item Beauty. The makeup was so fun and colorful, and there were so many products to choose from — from primer to blush to delicious-smelling lip oils (I still have mine that I use daily). The brand was flying off the shelves when it first launched. Still, over time, Addison Rae slowly stopped promoting her products and her beauty line fell off, eventually being dropped by Sephora in 2023.

After the fall of yet another potential move towards Addison Rae supremacy, she went quiet for a bit, being seen by the paparazzi occasionally but not often — always in some super cute outfits, of course. Later, in 2023, she collaborated with Charli XCX to create an EP called “AR,” which slowly started putting the spotlight back on Addison Rae. Being friends with prominent artists like Charli XCX and Troye Sivan among others made people give Addison a second glance.

It seemed like Addison was starting to find her light again and start her proper rebrand. In 2023, she came out with a hit single, “Diet Pepsi.” This song swept the internet, adding Addison’s name into the discussion of rising pop divas. After “Diet Pepsi,”” she released “Aquamarine” and collaborated with Charli XCX for the song “Von Dutch,” which was an even bigger hit. Recently, she just released two new singles “High Fashion” and “Headphones On,” which are the perfect songs to vibe out to this summer. Her music is so fun and cool, bringing back early 2000s pop and crediting Britney Spears for much of her music inspiration. In 2025, Addison is peaking her career, making two debut entrances at Coachella with Charli XCX and Arca, and even releasing her first studio album, “Addison,” in June 2025.

The way that Addison turned her career around and blossomed into her true self needs to be studied by scholars because she has done amazing at shaping herself and her career to please the people of the pop community. With the collaboration of huge artists, Addison Rae has a lot in store. I will now patiently wait for release of her debut album and continue to throw out her name in conversations surrounding the upcoming Britney Spears biopic.