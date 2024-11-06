Charli XCX Has Become an Icon for Current Generations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has been surreal witnessing Charli XCX’s slow burn in pop culture for the past decade.

Charli XCX began her music career in 2008 when she posted songs from her MySpace page, a social networking site that significantly impacted music and pop culture in the early 2000s. Her first hit song, “I Love It,” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013, reaching No. 7 on the charts. Since then, Charli has created iconic pieces and songs, including Track 10, Vroom Vroom, Gone, and Boom Clap. As of 2024, she has headlined seven tours and been a supporting act for eleven tours.

However, Charli XCX’s most recent album—Brat—has not only been a turning point in pop culture, but a significant influence on Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Released at the beginning of summer, the album quickly gained traction on social media platforms, inspiring the creation of TikTok dances, fashion trends, and a shift in lifestyle towards confidence and assertiveness.

Charli XCX’s collaborations with popular stars like Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, and Lorde have been iconic. The Sweat Tour, which she shared with Troye Sivan and special guest Shygirl, recently ended. However, there’s still hope for a second leg of the tour, which she might announce soon.