Rock in Rio tickets are out for sale:  What do you need to know before buying them

Rock in Rio is already a classic festival in Brazil. People don’t ask if it is going to happen, but when it will happen. Sponsors start their negotiations for next year during the performances and the city practically stops for the shows. For the ones who aren’t sure of how the festival works or if they will actually buy the ticket, here are some valuable tips.

Save the date: September 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 22 the festival is going to its 40th edition.

1- CHECK THE LINEUP

Seems silly, but checking who is going to perform is essential to consider if it will be worth it for you. Also, if you are one of those who doesn’t have time, money, or desire to attend all the shows, knowing the lineup can help you to choose which day to go.

In 2024, the RIR will count with:

13th: Travis Scott , 21 Savage , Ludmilla , Matuê , Wiu , Teto , Mc Cabelinho and Coral das Favelas , Orochi , Chefin , Veigh , KayBlack , Funk Orquestra with Mc Daniel , Rebecca and Mc Soffia and Deadmau5 .

, , , , , , and , , , , , with , and and . 14th: Imagine Dragons , OneRepublic , Zara Larsson , Lulu Santos , NX Zero , James , Christone “Kingfish” Ingram , Pato Fu and Penélope , DJ Snake and Dennis .

, , , , , , , and , and . 15th: Avenged Sevenfold , Evanescence , Journey , Os Paralamas do Sucesso , Deep Purple , Incubus , Planet Hemp with Pitty and Barão Vermelho .

, , , , , , with and . 19th: Ed Sheeran , Charlie Puth , Joss Stone , Jão , Gloria Groove and Xande de Pilares .

, , , , and . 20th: Katy Perry , Karol G , Cyndi Lauper , Ivete Sangalo , Iza , Gloria Gaynor , Tyla , Luedji Luna with Tássia Reis and Xênia França , Alison Wonderland , Pocah and Angélique Kidjo .

, , , , , , , with and , , and . 21st: The forevers – Rock ( Capital Inicial , Detonautas , NX Zero , Pitty , Rogerio Flausino and Toni Garrido ), Sertanejo ( Chitãozinho e Xororó , Orquestra Heliópolis , Ana Castela , Júnior , Luan Santana and Simone Mendes ), MPB ( Baianasystem , Carlinhos Brown , Daniela mercury , Majur , Margareth Menezes and Ney Matogrosso ), Trap ( Cabelinho , Felipe ret , Kayblack , Matuê , Orochi , Ryan SP and Veigh ), Pop ( Duda beat , Gloria Groove , Jão , Ludmilla , Luisa Sonza and Lulu Santos ), Samba ( Zeca Pagodinho , Alcione , Diogo Nogueira , Jorge Aragão , Maria Rita and Xande de Pilares ), Rap ( Criolo , Djonga , Karol Conká , Marcelo D2 e Rael ), Eletronic ( Mochakk , Beltran X , Classmatic , Eli Iwasa X Ratier and Maz X Antdot ), Funk ( Livinho , MC Don Juan , MC Drika , MC Hariel , MC IG and MC PH ), “Baile de Favela” ( Buchecha , Cidinho e Doca , Funk Orquestra , MC Carol , MC Kevin O Chris and Tati Quebra Barraco ), Classical Music ( Nathan Amaral and Orquestra Sinfônica brasileira Jovem ), Soul ( Banda Black Rio , Claudio Zoli and Hyldon ), Jazz ( Antonio Adolfo , Joabe Reis , Jonathan Ferr and Leo Gandelman ) and Bossa Nova ( Bossacucanova with Cris Delano , Leila Pinheiro , Roberto menescal and Wanda Sá ).

, , , , and ), Sertanejo ( , , , , and ), MPB ( , , , , and ), Trap ( , , , , , and ), Pop ( , , , , and ), Samba ( , , , , and ), Rap ( , , , e ), Eletronic ( , , , and ), Funk ( , , , , and ), “Baile de Favela” ( , , , , and ), Classical Music ( and ), Soul ( , and ), Jazz ( , , and ) and Bossa Nova ( with , , and ). 22nd: Shawn Mendes, Akon, Ne-Yo, Mariah Carey and Belo.

Just a reminder: there is more than one stage, so if there is more than one singer you would like to see during one of the days, check the hour of their shows to see if will be possible to watch both.

2- FIND MORE PEOPLE

This tip is useful for buying tickets. Rock in Rio is always in the spotlight, so many people from Rio de Janeiro and other places are trying to get their space in the festival. That’s why you should always gather a group that will go with you and put all of them on the website by the time the tickets start to sell. If only one person is responsible for that, the chances of success will not be as high.

3- BE AWARE OF ALL YOU’LL NEED IN THE PURCHASE TIME

If everything goes well and your turn in the virtual line arrives, you’ll need to have some things prepared:

Your CPF number;

Your credit card information (name, number, and security code). That’s not necessary if you are going to pay using PIX.

If you pay half price, you’ll need your CIE number (Student Identification Card . It is the official and prescribed by the Half-Price law nº 12,933). If you don’t have it, you can get yours here.

4- KNOW WHEN SALES START

For the general public, the sale will start on May 23rd, at 7pm, exclusively on Ticketmaster website. The line places are chosen randomly, so don’t bother accessing the site too soon. You can buy up to four tickets at a time, but only one of which can be half-priced.

Customers associated with Rock in Rio Club are entitled to an exclusive pre-sale that will take place between May 14th at 12pm and May 23rd at 12pm Itaú customers holding Itaú, Credicard or Iti credit cards are also entitled to an exclusive pre-sale during the period from May 20th at 12pm to May 23rd at 12pm Tickets are subject to availability.

5- KNOW HOW MUCH THE TICKETS COST

The prices of the tickets are an essential thing to be aware of because you can organize your money and see if you’ll need to pay in installments. Here are they:

Full price: R$ 795,00

Half price: R$ 397,50

Itaú benefit (15% off): R$ 675,75

You can pay in six installments interest-free. If you are an Itaú customer it can go to 8 installments.

6- WHERE TO GET YOUR TICKET

Once your purchase is finished, you need to know where your tickets will be available for you. The official Rock In Rio website says:

“Rock in Rio 2024 tickets are exclusively in digital format! For now, your ticket is still virtual and purchase information will always be available in the My Orders area. Later, we will inform you about all the features of your new ticket.”

With all those tips, I’m sure you are prepared to buy your ticket and enjoy the festival!

