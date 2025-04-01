Lollapalooza Brazil highlights: top 7 moments from the festival

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Lollapalooza Brazil 2025 once again made history and brought joy to many fans that came all the way across the country to see their favorite artists at the festival.

In its 12th edition in São Paulo, the festival reunited around 240,000 people at the Autódromo de Interlagos to celebrate music and diversity during the last weekend of march.

Even with rain and some mud, many amazing memories were created with the Brazilian audience. Here are my top 7 highlights from Lollapalooza Brazil 2025!

Jão on fire!

On the first day of the festival, the Brazilian singer Jão presented the last show of his tour SuperTurnê. With that, he reunited his biggest hits for his set, including an amazing assembly of light and structures. During the performance of his last song, Jão caught on fire (purposefully) while singing, which shocked the audience and finished his Super era in a truly impactful way.

I got my LOUD “drivers license” last Friday

It’s no news that the pop fans and “livies” have been waiting for an Olivia Rodrigo’s concert in Brazil for a long time. After an amazing show in Curitiba, she headlined the first date of Lollapalooza Brazil 2025 in a performance full of personality that brought together teenagers, adults, kids and even dads! “drivers license”, the debut single of Olivia’s career, was sung loudly through the racetrack, giving everyone goosebumps.

Girl in Red’s double rainbow sunset

Girl in Red’s first time at a festival in Brazil was marked by a lot of rain — which made her set a bit late — but with a beautiful sunset afterward. Even though she said she was sick, the Norwegian singer delivered an energetic performance. Before singing “Girls”, a song that made her emotional, she even joked, saying that “I think the gay gods are with us right now” because of the double rainbow in the sky.

@g1 #Lollapalooza – Os fãs já estavam empolgados com um arco-íris sobre o Autódromo de Interlagos quando a cantora norueguesa #GirlinRed subiu ao palco do Lolla nesta sexta-feira (28), primeiro dia do festival em São Paulo. “Vocês viram o arco-íris? Acho que os deuses gays estão conosco hoje. Deus é gay”, disse a artista de 26 anos, antes de cantar “Girls”, música sobre uma garota descobrindo que gosta de garotas. Girl in Red, cujo nome verdadeiro é Marie Ulven Ringheim, faz parte de uma leva de cantoras alternativas que escrevem sobre mulheres, seus relacionamentos com elas e questões de sexualidade, uma geração que também lançou nomes como King Princess e Shura. O #globoplay vai transmitir ao vivo o festival. Você também poderá acompanhar pelo #g1 #música #festivaldemúsica #sp ♬ som original – g1 – g1

“A vida presta” (“life is worth it”) with Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes’ long love relationship with Brazil is already known by everyone. The Canadian came back to play Lollapalooza 2025 just six months after headlining Rock In Rio last year. Although there weren’t that many changes in the setlist for this time, Mendes still showed how he captivates the Brazilian fans and delivered a fun time. During his set, Shawn shared the stage with Brazilian artists for his rendition of the classic “Mas que nada” by Sérgio Mendes and thanked the audience by referencing the actress Fernanda Torres’ saying that “a vida presta” (“life is worth it“).

Alanis Morissette keeps making history

The 90s rockstar icon came back to Brazil on a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her record-breaking album Jagged Little Pill. Alanis’ set counted with almost all of her debut album hits and other newer songs, sending the crowd into a mix of excitement and nostalgia, and making them scream at the top of their lungs when she performed “Ironic”.

@rollingstonebr Quase 30 anos depois de ser lançada, ‘Ironic’, do álbum Jagged Little Pill, continua sendo uma das faixas de maior sucesso de Alanis Morissette. Não foi à toa que a artista despertou a nostalgia no #lollapalooza todo quando a música começou a ser tocada. 📽 Multishow #alanismorissette #rollingstonebrasil ♬ som original – Rolling Stone Brasil

I “love.” Wave to Earth

Wave to Earth’s first time in Brazil definitely guarantees that they should come back as soon as possible. The South Korean trio, inspired by lo-fi, jazz and funky rhythms, delivered a beautiful vocal and melodic experience to the audience, showing that Lollapalooza is an open space for every kind of music. Their performance of “love.” has to be one of the highlights of Saturday night.

Up close interactions that warmed our hearts

Honorable mentions are going to artists that really got involved with the crowd. As we know, Brazilian fans love and appreciate close interactions with their idols, and that’s why Maria Zardoya, from The Marías, and soloist Benson Boone are in this list. Both artists went to the barricades to sing and interact with the fans up close. Maria even signed a vinyl copy of the Submarine album and performed “Cariño” while holding fans’ hands and sharing her mic with them.

Lollapalooza Brazil 2025 is now over, but it was an absolutely memorable edition with many more great moments and performances. Brazilian fans cannot wait for all the amazing artists and news coming next year.

__________

The article above was edited by Isadora Mangueira.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!