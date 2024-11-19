Shawn Mendes is back: how was the singer’s comeback album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long period without releasing new music, Shawn Mendes marked his triumphant return to the stage with the release of Shawn, his fifth studio album. Released in the early hours of last Friday (15), the album signals not only a new stage in his career but also a profound transformation in his musical approach. The main highlight is his transition to folk music, whilst maintaining the essence of melodic pop that characterizes the artist.

SHAWN

The name chosen for the production takes fans to a place of intimacy, unlike his last album released in 2019, Shawn Mendes, the new discography uses only the singer’s first name.

“Shawn” arrives to the public full of expectations, featuring 12 tracks totaling 30 minutes and 36 seconds. The album includes the singles “Why Why Why”, “Nobody Knows”, Isn’t that bad” which had already been released in early August and the most recent “Heart of Gold”, which pays homage to a childhood friend.

In an open letter, Mendes shared his emotional journey to completing this project. “Two years ago, I felt like I had no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn’t walk into a studio without panicking. Now, having 12 finished songs is such a gift. I sincerely thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal, but having a small group of people you trust deeply to guide you makes everything so much better. I have no idea how I would have survived the last two years, much less made an album, without you” – said the singer.

THE TRACKLIST

The album brings a new form of production from the artist in the “voice and guitar” style, bringing simpler arrangements and a more relaxed and intimate style. The project was carried out in partnership with the singer’s friends, Eddie Benjamin and Mike Sabath, one of those responsible for organizing the tracklist according to Shawn Mendes, and both are also present in the new shows on the tour and in the songs on the album.

The tracks reflect on subjects such as mental health, growth, romance, loneliness, insecurities and sexuality that “troubled” the singer’s mind after the cancellation of the Wonder tour in 2022, allowing listeners to connect with Mendes and identify with the letter.

In a perfect transcription of his feelings through the tracklist, Shawn opens his heart to the public with the track “Who I Am” addressing guilt and an existential crisis. “The Mountain” and “Rollin’ Right Along” are one of the tracks that close the album and lead the story towards self-acceptance and reflection that despite the labels and criticisms the lyrics sing: “I’ve never been better, so call it what you want ”.

In an interview with Spotify, Shawn Mendes revealed that the main inspiration for the album’s composition was the classic rock style of the 70s, such as Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills and Nash and Bob Dylan.

The discography is now available on the music platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

Check out the tracklist:

Who I Am Why Why Why That’s the Dream Nobody Knows Isn’t that Enough Heart of Gold Heavy That’ll Be The Day In Between The Mountain Rollin’ Right Along Hallelujah

After its release, Shawn posted on his Instagram: “This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am. It’s been my own personal medicine. I hope you love it. Shawn, out now 🫀”

For friends and family only

The first complete performance of “Shawn” was held at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York, for the recording of “For Friends and Family only, A Live Concert”, shown in theaters around the world last Thursday (14 ), introducing fans to the entire creative journey behind each composition. So far, Shawn only has one more show scheduled for this year to perform on the Friends & Family tour. On November 25th, the singer will perform in Toronto, Canada, an intimate show that will have capacity for around 2,000 people at the Massey Hall Theater.

Return to brazil

To the delight of all Brazilian Mendes Armys, Shawn Mendes is confirmed as one of the main attractions of Lollapalooza 2025, increasing our expectations for a complete experience of the new music. The event is scheduled for March 29, 2025, at the Autódromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo, after the artist’s memorable performance at Rock in Rio in 2024. Unlike the previous presentation, the Lollapalooza setlist can be dominated by the new tracks, offering an immersive experience in the musical phase of “Shawn”.

