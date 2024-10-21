The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

Charli has taken working it out on the remix ‘Brat and its completely different but also still Brat’ to another level.

The remix album retains the unfiltered, messy, heavy electropop basis of ‘Brat’ that fans love while also giving a new take on every song. Each song has been remixed to suit its featuring artists individual style and given us a whole new set of club bangers nuanced with vulnerable ballads.

Although Brat Summer is well and truly over Charli has made clear she’s keeping the party going. After just embarking on the ‘Sweat’ tour with fellow pop Icon Troye Sivan and with the release of this remix album ‘Brat’ is continuing to take the world by storm.

I believe ‘Brat’ is exactly what was missing in the music space and that is what has led to its exceeding success. The raw, imperfect and unashamed confidence that oozes from Charli’s music is fresh and infectious to young people. There had been a dry spell in terms of club and electropop in mainstream music in recent years. Whether it was because of Covid, or just public preference, artists hadn’t been producing floor-filling club music on the same mass-scale since the 2000’s and 2010’s anthems. ‘Brat’ was truly a cultural reset in trail blazing the space for more artists to emerge and revive nightlife with original music for the new generation of club rats.

Upon listening to this album, it was clear to me that Charli had been listening to her fans and taking notes from her live performances. Following the release of the album Charli began to enter club spaces with fellow producers and artists to play and remix the music. In her Boiler Room PARTYGIRL set there was an immense response to the tracks played and remixed by her and guests George Daniel, The Dare and Alex Chapman. In my opinion the Boiler Room set had major influence on ‘Brat and its completely different but also still Brat’. I think the style on some of the major tracks such as “365 featuring shygirl” is bass heavier and drops harder, to replicate the atmosphere of the crowd.

In saying that some of the songs on the album have been more stripped back; with less effects and more raw vocals on tracks such as ‘I think about it all the time featuring Bon Iver’. Charli really showcases her versatility as an artist. Charli can tailor her style to compliment a wide variety of artists while also keeping her own distinct sound throughout. ‘Sympathy is a knife featuring Ariana Grande’ is a completely new song in comparison to the original. Charli seems to still be bursting with new ideas and ways in which to take the original piece of work. It is clear from the different remixes she is taking complete creative freedom with her work now. In my opinion this is why she has remained relevant in the music industry for the past 10 years.

In conclusion ‘Brat and its completely different but also still brat’ perpetuates the movement ‘Brat’ started. I think it solidifies the original albums pop culture influence and sets it apart from being just another internet trend easily forgotten about. I think it has revived night life for young people creating more nightclub anthems. The albums also set up an audience for other up and coming electro artists. Hopefully we will see an influx of original artists following Brat summer and a whole new set of club classics.