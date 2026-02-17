Charli Xcx’s Passion For Film Isn’t Just A ‘Moment’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When celebrities earn a certain status of commercial success, they are granted the freedom to explore other industries besides the one that got them famous (beauty, fashion, alcohol, big tech — you name it). For many of these famous names, they pivot into other lanes they may not have any storied interest in, but for Charli xcx and her pursuit into the film industry, this isn’t the case.

Hyperpop sensation Charli xcx is literally having her moment in Hollywood right now. Ttwo major projects of hers are currently in theaters, including her new A24 film The Moment — a mix of a satirical and autobiographical exploration of 2024’s beloved Brat summer era. Charli also dropped her latest album Wuthering Heights on Feb. 13, to promote and be used in Emerald Fennell’s 2026 film adaptation of the same name.

Charli xcx’s sassy spirit has proved integral to the Wuthering Heights press tour. From premieres to interviews, Charli can be found snuggled up beside the film’s stars, Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie. Two songs on the album made their mark before the film even debuted: the first single, “Chains of Love,” dominates the official trailer, and “House” ft. John Cale is the chosen sound for the latest viral TikTok trend. Charli adamantly stuck to the Gothic and opulent thematic visions of the film throughout the course of the album, the accompanying music videos, and press tour outfits. If Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie’s good looks weren’t convincing enough to get fans out to theaters, Charli xcx’s association — and hit songs — will surely do the trick.

Concurrently in theaters with Wuthering Heights is Charli’s own film The Moment, where she proves she is a talent on screen as well as off. The mockumentary film is a playful peek into what it takes to be a pop star, and what it’s like having people trying to manage your vision. And for Charli, she always has a vision. This is evidenced by her cinematic music videos like “360” and “Guess,” which she created with the help of The Moment director and longtime collaborator Aidan Zamiri.

In addition to her visionary works, Charli has cited films as inspiration for songs and lyrics. One of the deluxe tracks on Brat, “Spring Breakers,” directly inspired by the 2012 film Spring Breakers, starring Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Benson as a group of college girls attempting to take a spring break trip in Florida.

But Charli xcx’s interest in film goes beyond her tangible projects. The star has made appearances at Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, and most recently, the Berlin Film Festival. In December 2024, sleuthing fans filled the hole left by Brat summer by uncovering Charli’s Letterboxd account. Her bio, which reads, “My account got leaked i guess,” confirmed fan’s suspicions, and she has since accrued over 350,000 followers on the platform. With thousands of rated films, Charli is certainly no new user. Now, with her own film available for rating, Charli posted a series of her favorite fan reviews on Instagram.

Such quick and significant success in a new industry is rare among celebrities, but for Charli xcx, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Charli has made her interest in film a large part of her celebrity persona, and now, she finally gets to act on it. While her presence in Hollywood movie world is new, her passion for all things film is not. Her commercial success is clearly more than just a moment.